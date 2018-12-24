Vol 14, No 12 (2018) International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online and Biomedical Engineering (iJOE)


The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
iJOE is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.


Vol 14, No 12 (2018)

Table of Contents

Papers

Application of Game Theory to Optimize Wireless System Resource Allocation
Sara Riahi, Azzeddine Riahi
PDF
pp. 4-25
Computer Assisted E-Laboratory using LabVIEW and Internet-of-Things Platform as Teaching Aids in the Industrial Instrumentation Course
Muhammad Asraf H., Nur Dalila K.A., Zakiah M.Y., Amar Faiz Z.A., Nooritawati M.T.
PDF
pp. 26-42
Infrared-based Short-Distance FSO Sensor Network System
Jinyong Huang, Zhe Li
PDF
pp. 43-56
Real-Time Image Transmission Algorithm in WSN with Limited Bandwidth
Hui Huang, Zhe Li
PDF
pp. 57-71
WSN Optimization Algorithm for Traffic Environmental Monitoring
Li Zhu, Jianwu Li
PDF
pp. 72-83
Integrated Production and Logistics Planning
Yassine El Khayyam, Brahim Herrou
PDF
pp. 84-96
The Role of Cloud-MANET Framework in the Internet of Things (IoT)
Tanweer Alam, Mohamed Benaida
PDF
pp. 97-111
Towards Simulation Aided Online Teaching: Material Design for Applied Fluid Mechanics
Gonca Altuger-Genc, Yue Han, Yegin Genc
PDF
pp. 112-125
Real Time System Design for a Mobile Manipulator
Oscar Fernando Aviles Sánchez, Mauricio Felipe Mauledoux Monroy, Oscar Gerardo Ribiano, Angie Julieth Valencia
PDF
pp. 126-136
Path Planning for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Based on Improved Particle Swarm Optimization Method
Jianhua Xu, Hao Gu, Hongtao Liang
PDF
pp. 137-149
Routing Protocol for Wireless Sensor Network Based on Automatic Cluster Optimization
Zhongdong Hu, Zhendong Wang, Junling Wang, Ting Zeng
PDF
pp. 150-163
New Features of User’s Behavior to Distributed Denial of Service Attacks Detection in Application Layer
Silvia Bravo, David Mauricio
PDF
pp. 164-178
U-net Network for Building Information Extraction of Remote-Sensing Imagery
Jingtan Li, Maolin Xu, Hongling Xiu
PDF
pp. 179-190

Short Papers

Design of an Online Monitoring System of Lithium Ion Energy Storage Batteries for a Distributed Power Station
Zhai Haizhou
PDF
pp. 191-201



