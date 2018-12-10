The #ECER2019 & @unihh Call for Proposals is now open @ECER_EERA: The theme is 'Education in an Era of Risk– the Role of Educational Research for the Future'.

The ECER 2019 Theme is 'Education in an Era of Risk – the Role of Educational Research for the Future'. However, EERA welcomes contributions from the broad range of educational research.

In addition to the general call, some networks would like to encourage discussion on specific thematic topics and have therefore issued a special call. However, they will remain open for all other submissions within their area.

In order to submit to one of the NW Special Calls listed below, select the network first and then please ensure to choose the topic "Special Call ECER 2019" when you make your submission.