The #ECER2019 & @unihh Call for Proposals is now open @ECER_EERA: The theme is 'Education in an Era of Risk– the Role of Educational Research for the Future'.

garabateado por @eraser el
Hoy traemos a este espacio The  y  Call for Proposals is now open: The theme is 'Education in an Era of Risk– the Role of Educational Research for the Future'. que nos presentan así:




General Call for Proposals


The ECER 2019 Theme is 'Education in an Era of Risk – the Role of Educational Research for the Future'. However, EERA welcomes contributions from the broad range of educational research.
In addition to the general call, some networks would like to encourage discussion on specific thematic topics and have therefore issued a special call. However, they will remain open for all other submissions within their area.
In order to submit to one of the NW Special Calls listed below, select the network first and then please ensure to choose the topic "Special Call ECER 2019" when you make your submission.




Network Special Calls






NW 04 Inclusive Education - Inclusion at risk: Working with vulnerable students in challenging educational environments

Read moreRead more




NW 10 Teacher Education Research - Mapping teacher education across Europe and beyond

Read moreRead more




NW 15 Partnerships in Education - Reflecting on risk in partnerships in education

Read moreRead more




NW 16 ICT in Education and Training - Education in an era of risk – Addressing the issue of cyber risks

Read moreRead more




NW 17 Histories of Education - History of Education in Times of Risk and Promise

Read moreRead more




NW 20 Research in Innovative Intercultural Learning Environments - Reflections on cultural and linguistic diversity in education

Read moreRead more




NW 23 Policy Studies and Politics of Education - Collaborative and Inclusive Education Policy Research in a Troubled Europe

Read moreRead more




NW 25 Research on Children’s Rights in Education - Children’s rights research in education in an era of uncertainty

Read moreRead more




NW 27 Didactics - Learning and Teaching - On the collaboration between researchers and teachers in didactical research

Read moreRead more




NW 28 Sociologies of Education - Retuning Sociology of Education up?

Read moreRead more




NW 31 LEd – Network on Language and Education - Reflections on cultural and linguistic diversity in educational research

Read moreRead more




NW 32 Organizational Education - Organizational Education in a World of Risks

Read moreRead more




NW 33 Gender and Education - Shifting narratives of gender inequalities through the lens of intersectionality



EERA membership is made up of more than 35 national and regional Educational Research Associations from all parts of Europe. It is governed by the Council and the Executive Committee.  The academic work is organised in thematic networks. From 1994 to 2008 EERA was constituted as a non-profit organisation under British Law and was based in Scotland. Since 2008 EERA has been based in Berlin, Germany and is constituted as a "Verein" (i.e. non-profit organisation under German Law)
EERA is dependent on the participation of the national associations to take forward its mission of promoting educational research in Europe and of fostering cooperation between associations of educational researchers.

How EERA started  

EERA was founded in June 1994 as a result of discussions among many national educational research associations and several major research institutes throughout Europe which identified the need for a European association to foster the exchange of ideas amongst European researchers, promote collaboration in research, improve research quality and offer independent advice on educational research to European policy-makers, administrators and practitioners.

EERA was therefore founded as a learned society specifically for the purposes of:
  • encouraging collaboration amongst educational researchers in Europe
  • promoting communication between educational researchers and international governmental organisations such as the EU, Council of Europe, OECD and UNESCO
  • improving communication amongst educational research associations and institutes within Europe
  • disseminating the findings of educational research and highlighting their contribution to policy and practice


(leer más...)

 Fuente: [EERA ]
Reacciones:

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario