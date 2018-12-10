The #ECER2019 & @unihh Call for Proposals is now open @ECER_EERA: The theme is 'Education in an Era of Risk– the Role of Educational Research for the Future'.
The #ECER2019 y @unihh Call for Proposals is now open: The theme is 'Education in an Era of Risk– the Role of Educational Research for the Future'. que nos presentan así:
General Call for Proposals
EERA membership is made up of more than 35 national and regional Educational Research Associations from all parts of Europe. It is governed by the Council and the Executive Committee. The academic work is organised in thematic networks. From 1994 to 2008 EERA was constituted as a non-profit organisation under British Law and was based in Scotland. Since 2008 EERA has been based in Berlin, Germany and is constituted as a "Verein" (i.e. non-profit organisation under German Law)
EERA is dependent on the participation of the national associations to take forward its mission of promoting educational research in Europe and of fostering cooperation between associations of educational researchers.
How EERA started
EERA was founded in June 1994 as a result of discussions among many national educational research associations and several major research institutes throughout Europe which identified the need for a European association to foster the exchange of ideas amongst European researchers, promote collaboration in research, improve research quality and offer independent advice on educational research to European policy-makers, administrators and practitioners.
EERA was therefore founded as a learned society specifically for the purposes of:
- encouraging collaboration amongst educational researchers in Europe
- promoting communication between educational researchers and international governmental organisations such as the EU, Council of Europe, OECD and UNESCO
- improving communication amongst educational research associations and institutes within Europe
- disseminating the findings of educational research and highlighting their contribution to policy and practice
