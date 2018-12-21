Philosophy & Technology Volume 31, Issue 3, September 2018 Special issue on Landscaping Cyber Deterrence

Volume 31, Issue 3, September 2018

Special issue on Landscaping Cyber Deterrence

Issue Editors:


ISSN: 2210-5433 (Print) 2210-5441 (Online)

In this issue (11 articles)

  1. Editor Letter

    Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes and a Future of Ectypes

    Luciano FloridiPages 317-321
  2. Brief Communication

    Deterrence and Norms to Foster Stability in Cyberspace

    Mariarosaria TaddeoPages 323-329
    Research Article

    Five Kinds of Cyber Deterrence

    N. J. RyanPages 331-338
  4. Research Article

    The Limits of Deterrence Theory in Cyberspace

    Mariarosaria TaddeoPages 339-355
  5. Research Article

    Just War, Cyber War, and the Concept of Violence

    Christopher J. FinlayPages 357-377
  6. Research Article

    Why the World Needs an International Cyberwar Convention

    Mette Eilstrup-SangiovanniPages 379-407
  7. Research Article

    Warfighting for Cyber Deterrence: a Strategic and Moral Imperative

    David J. LonsdalePages 409-429
    Commentary

    Deterrence in Cyberspace: a Silver Bullet or a Sacred Cow?

    Ewan LawsonPages 431-436
    Research Article

    Is Proprietary Software Unjust? Examining the Ethical Foundations of Free Software

    Jesse RappaportPages 437-453
  10. Research Article

    Towards a Sedimentology of Information Infrastructures: a Geological Approach for Understanding the City

    Vlad Niculescu-DincăPages 455-472
  11. Commentary

    Democratizing Health Research Through Data Cooperatives

    Alessandro BlasimmeEffy VayenaErnst HafenPages 473-479
