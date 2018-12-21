Philosophy & Technology Volume 31, Issue 3, September 2018 Special issue on Landscaping Cyber Deterrence
Issue Editors:
ISSN: 2210-5433 (Print) 2210-5441 (Online)
In this issue (11 articles)
- Editor Letter
Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes and a Future of Ectypes
- Brief Communication
Deterrence and Norms to Foster Stability in Cyberspace
- Research Article
Five Kinds of Cyber Deterrence
- Research Article
The Limits of Deterrence Theory in Cyberspace
- Research Article
Just War, Cyber War, and the Concept of Violence
- Research Article
Why the World Needs an International Cyberwar Convention
- Research Article
Warfighting for Cyber Deterrence: a Strategic and Moral Imperative
- Commentary
Deterrence in Cyberspace: a Silver Bullet or a Sacred Cow?
- Research Article
Is Proprietary Software Unjust? Examining the Ethical Foundations of Free Software
- Commentary
Democratizing Health Research Through Data Cooperatives
