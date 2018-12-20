Multimedia and interaction strategies for e-learning. slideshare @jbidarra

José Bidarra received his PhD in Educational Communications at Universidade Aberta (the Portuguese Open University), where he is currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Science and Technology. He is Head of the Informatics, Physics and Technology Section (SIFT) and coordinator of a master degree program in multimedia (MEGA). His current research interests focus mainly on the application of multimedia and digital media in distance education, including ebooks, games and simulations. Some of his master and doctorate students are developing new methodologies to engage learners in valuable experiences with digital media. Most of the research is conducted at Universidade Aberta and a...