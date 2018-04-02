lunes, 2 de abril de 2018

Vol 13, No 04 (2018) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)




Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Vol 13, No 04 (2018)

Table of Contents

Papers

Automatic Multi-task Learning System for Abnormal Network Traffic Detection
He Huang, Haojiang Deng, Jun Chen, Luchao Han, Wei Wang
PDF
pp. 4-20
English Learning System Design for College Students Personalized English Grammar Check and Diagnosis
Dandan Pan, Hongzhi Zhou
PDF
pp. 21-32
Application of a Computer-Assisted Instruction System Based on Constructivism
Hua Guo
PDF
pp. 33-44
Training & Evaluation System of Intelligent Oral Phonics Based on Speech Recognition Technology
Zhaoxia Yin
PDF
pp. 45-57
Design of a Personalized Massive Open Online Course Platform
Junfu Xi, Yehua Chen, Gang Wang
PDF
pp. 58-70
Application of Computer Distance Education in Practical English Writing Teaching
Xiaohua Liu, Jian Zhang
PDF
pp. 71-82
Computer Distance Virtual Experiment Teaching Application Based on Virtual Reality Technology
Fengxu Wang
PDF
pp. 83-94
College English Listening Teaching Design Based on Computer Multimedia Teaching Platform
Yue Dai
PDF
pp. 95-105
Effectiveness of College Student English Writing Teaching Based on Data-driven Learning
Lei Zhang
PDF
pp. 106-116
Study on the Design of Campus Network-based Personalized English Teaching Platform
Hongmei Wang
PDF
pp. 117-128
Influence Analysis of Computer Modular Learning Environment on College English Listening Teaching Effect
Jun Miao, Lidan Mao
PDF
pp. 129-138
Design of a College English Mobile Learning System Based on CAD Model
Xin Zhang, Jingxuan Bi
PDF
pp. 139-149
Design and Development of WEB-based Remote Network Physical Education Teaching Platform in Colleges and Universities
Ying Zhang
PDF
pp. 150-161
Agent-based Individual Network Teaching System for Modern History Outline of China
Xianguo Jia
PDF
pp. 162-175
Development of a Cloud-based Network Teaching Platform
Renshu Huang
PDF
pp. 176-186
Multimedia Teaching Platform for Urban Planning Utilizing 3D Technology
Xuhui Wang, Quan Zhang, Yanyi Chen, Shihao Liang
PDF
pp. 187-199

Short Papers

Design and Application of a Remote Electronic Communication Teaching System in a Network Environment
Wei Zhai
PDF
pp. 200-208
The practice of “Task-driven Small-step Fast-forward Teaching Method” in Computer Course
Haibin Wang, Hua Sun, Juanjuan Gao, Xia Liu, Haili Liang
PDF
pp. 209-216



(leer más...) Fuente: [ iJET]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:28:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google