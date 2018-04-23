lunes, 23 de abril de 2018

The Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education: Current Progress and Future Prospects. McArthur, David; & others

Hoy traemos a este espacio este artículo de 2005 titulado "The Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education: Current Progress and Future Prospects" de McArthur, David; Lewis, Matthew; Bishary, Miriam
Journal of Educational Technology, v1 n4 p42-80 Jan-Mar 2005.

This report begins by summarizing current applications of ideas from artificial intelligence (Al) to education. It then uses that summary to project various future applications of Al--and advanced technology in general--to education, as well as highlighting problems that will confront the wide­ scale implementation of these technologies in the classroom.(leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía Journal of Educational Technology]

