The Crypto Enlightenment: Social Theory of Blockchains. Melanie Swan @LaBlogga
The Crypto Enlightenment: Social Theory of Blockchains" de Melanie Swan, que se nos presenta así en twitter :
The brain as a DAC, potentiation as a demurrage currency. Philosopher, futurist, entrepreneur, trader, traveler, blockchain researcher, information theorist
- Greater Chicago Area, United States
- Blockchain Theorist, Philosophy, Purdue University
- Finance / Banking / Insurance
- www.blockchainstudies.org/
- I am passionate about high-impact world-changing science and technology
Introduction
What is Bitcoin, blockchain, decentralization?
Stakes: Transition from labor economy to actualization economy
Crypto Enlightenment
Rethinking Authority (Self, Society)
Philosophy of Immanence (open-ended upside)
Theory of Crypto Flourishing
Scarcity as a social pathology
Abundance theory of Flourishing
Practicalities and extensive blockchain applications
Fuente: [ slideshare ]
