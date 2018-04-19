jueves, 19 de abril de 2018

The Crypto Enlightenment: Social Theory of Blockchains. Melanie Swan @LaBlogga



Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "The Crypto Enlightenment: Social Theory of Blockchains" de Melanie Swan, que se nos presenta así en twitter :
The brain as a DAC, potentiation as a demurrage currency. Philosopher, futurist, entrepreneur, trader, traveler, blockchain researcher, information theorist

Melanie Swan

Melanie Swan
    • Greater Chicago AreaUnited States
  • Blockchain Theorist, Philosophy, Purdue University
  • Finance / Banking / Insurance
  • www.blockchainstudies.org/
  • I am passionate about high-impact world-changing science and technology
LinkedIn

Introduction
What is Bitcoin, blockchain, decentralization?
Stakes: Transition from labor economy to actualization economy
Crypto Enlightenment
Rethinking Authority (Self, Society)
Philosophy of Immanence (open-ended upside)
Theory of Crypto Flourishing
Scarcity as a social pathology
Abundance theory of Flourishing
Practicalities and extensive blockchain applications

(leer más...)

 Fuente: [ slideshare ]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:27:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google