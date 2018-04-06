Sillas X Savoranola & Dantesca ... Del MOOC, POOC, SPOOC .. al Blockchain. Woolf . Building the first Blockchain University @WoolfUniversity @UniofOxford
-¿Cuál es el objeto de toda instrucción superior?
- Convertir al hombre en una máquina.
- ¿Qué medios hay que emplear para ello?.
- Enseñar al hombre a aburrirse.
- ¿Cómo se consigue esto?.
- Con la noción del deber.
- ¿Qué modelo debe proponerse?
- El filólogo, que enseña a trabajar sin descanso.
- ¿Cuál es el hombre perfecto?.
- El funcionario del estado.
- ¿Cuál es la filosofía que da la fórmula superior para el funcionario del Estado?
- La de Kant: el funcionario como cosa en sí, colocado sobre el funcionario como apariencia"
Fuente: [XXIX. F. Nietzsche. "El crepúsculo de los ídolos". Ediciones del mediodía, 1968. Buenos Aires]
Hoy traemos a este espacio a Woolf Building the first Blockchain University lo que ellos llaman, la primera Universidad Blockchain construyéndose desde la Universidad de Oxford .. (no es que sea la primera , aunque los britishs siempre parecen creer que hasta que no llegan ellos no hay ná serio, cosa q en ciertas ocasiones hasta podríam,os entender, no siempre puede ser así) .... hay mas proyectos pululando por el mundo mundial , recuerden nuestros lectores que andamos desde hace 3 o 4 años trabajando en nuestra tesis doctoral precisamente sobre Blockchain y otras tecnoIDEO-LOGIAS.en la enseñanza superior , entre otras cozillas la UBErisation de la enseñanza , o lo que llamaremos transducción de los GAFA, ... el miércoles, 26 de octubre de 2016 sólo la mano que tacha... Blockchain: Más allá del bitcoin. José Juan Mora #TEDxSevilla Sevilla ... Nuevas economías, nuevas pedagogías? @currovillarejo & @eraser @fceyeUS @unisevilla
(.. quizá , demasiado previa a lo que está ocurriendo, demasiado seminal, como se ha demostrado con este anuncio de primera universidad, que va a trastocar el trabajo de dos años, ... ) .... era muy de esperar, ya hablábamos con compañeros que poco estaban tardando, y cómo no, ha sido Oxford, ...lo que nos recuerda mucho a todo el fenómeno MOOC ...ya veremos ! , en 2013 escribimos un artículo con 2 compañeras que presentamos al congreso de MOOC de Ikasnabar titulamos ... el jueves, 11 de julio de 2013 La falsa disrupción de los MOOC. La invasión de un modelo obsoleto. @ainhoaeus @eraser @mertxejbadiola en #ikasnabar13 ...
Lean, lean ...
También os dejamos aquí ... elWoolf Building the first Blockchain University Token Paper 4 April 2018 Dr Joshua Broggi (Oxford), Johann Lilly, Dr Jonathan Duquette (Oxford)
Abstract This paper describes the distribution of Woolf tokens and the allocation of the proceeds from the sale of Woolf tokens. Some WOOLF is sold to the public, and some WOOLF is allocated to projects that will help build Woolf University. Woolf Development Ltd is selling tokens while building the first blockchain-powered university with its own native token. By connecting the Woolf token to smart contracts, we aim to reduce university bureaucracy, lower student fees, and ensure better salaries for academics. We are building a decentralised, democratic platform that will allow faculty members to vote on the allocation of certain key resources. Please read the disclaimer and caution regarding forward-looking statements at the end of this document. In the event of a discrepancy between the White Paper and this Token Paper, the information contained in the Whitepaper should be referenced
Por último tambien, andamos trabajando-investigando en este otro documento, tambien recién salido de la cocina oxFORDIANA BlockchainERA ... un documento ya de 57 páginas ... dónde nos lo explican, y que habrá que analizar detenidaDEmente ...
Woolf Building the first Blockchain University
2 April 2018
Dr Joshua David Broggi (Oxford), Mr Martin Albert Gallagher (Oxford), Mr Johann Lilly, Dr Jonathan Duquette (Oxford), Dr Courtney Nimura, Dr Miles Pattenden (Oxford), Dr Felix Richter (Giessen), Dr Lola San Martín Arbide (Oxford), Dr Shahar Avin (Cambridge), Dr Kate Kelley (Oxford), Dr Maria Lidova (Oxford), Dr Diana Rodríguez-Pérez (Oxford), Dr Gary Slater (St Edwards) Dr Andreas Winkler (Oxford)
Synopsis Woolf will be the first blockchain-powered university with its own native token. The design has been developed by an independent group of academics (mostly from the University of Oxford), and experienced academics will form the first college in the collegiate university.
Woolf will be a borderless, digital educational society which reimagines how teachers and students connect. It will rely on blockchains and smart contracts to guarantee relationships between students and educators. For students, it will be the Airbnb of degree courses; for teachers, it will be a decentralised, non-profit, democratic community; but for both parties the use of blockchain technology will provide the contractual stability needed to complete a full course of study.
It is our view that the model set out in this white paper will alter the economics of higher education and provide new opportunities for both students and academics. Blockchains with smart contracts can automate administrative processes and reduce overhead costs. Students can study with lower tuition and academics can be paid higher salaries.
It is our ambition that Woolf be a revolution without precedent in the history of the university. But at its core, Woolf makes possible the oldest and most venerable form of human education: direct personal, individual apprenticeships in thinking. And Woolf brings that transformative experience to the world. We believe such a personal education will be increasingly valuable as artificial intelligence and robotics gain an ever-greater share of the current jobs.
Woolf is geographically agnostic. The platform will be digital in its organisation, and it will facilitate personal teaching through channels like Skype, but it will equally support traditional, face-to-face teaching. Students may elect to study in-person with local
teachers, but they are more likely to find the best quality course, matching their interests, if they look beyond their local horizons. Woolf is not like other digital universities. Woolf will simply use digital technologies to reimagine how traditional forms of education can be sustained in a geographically agnostic manner.
Unlike all existing digital universities, and unlike almost every physical university, the Woolf education will mostly consist of one-to-one personal tutorials. The smart contracts on the Woolf blockchain will dramatically reduce the need for a traditional university’s administrative staff. Indeed, we hope many traditional universities will adopt Woolf and increasingly phase out their administrative staff.
The Woolf platform is designed to reduce bureaucracy, lower tuition costs, secure teaching salaries, and increase the time that students interact with their professors. The result will be simple and powerful: students and teachers are brought together, no matter where they are in the world.
Woolf offers new employment practices. Colleges of experts can form without regard to borders. Professional academics can form new colleges on the platform provided that they meet the minimum criteria. Like adding properties on Airbnb, new colleges can be added at any time by the academic community. The platform will aim to provide a turnkey experience for academic professionals forming new colleges and offering courses.
The first colleges of Woolf University will seek accreditation for their degrees through traditional legal pathways. This will improve relations with governments and attract further benefits, like student financial aid. However, Woolf will seek to formulate the global standard in degree credentials on the basis of the largest democratic exercise ever conducted among academics; such degrees would be automatically and irrevocably accorded to those satisfying specific blockchain conditions.
We prize democratic values and feedback on our design. After launching and developing the network, its governance will be passed over to the academic members and the non-profit Woolf Trust. We aim to launch the Woolf network with: (1) a basic version of the check-in procedure (4.4 ‘Check-In’), (2) the potential for further development because democratic mechanisms allocate the native token to projects, and (3) world-class academics registered as members.
Please read at the end of this document our legal disclaimer and caution regarding forward-looking statements.
