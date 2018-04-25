Report : Virtual Reality 101: What You Need to Know About Kids and VR. 6 Ways to Keep VR Safe and Fun for Kids @CommonSenseEd @SurveyMonkey
Hoy traemos a este espacio, como continuación a la infografía del post de ayer martes, 24 de abril de 2018 VIRTUAL REALITY 101: What You Need to Know About Kids and VR. @CommonSenseEd #Infographic #digcit , un pequeño video titulado "6 Ways to Keep VR Safe and Fun for Kids"y el informe completo:
"Virtual Reality 101: What You Need to Know About Kids and VR"
As with other forms of technology, VR comes with challenges and opportunities. This report collects the most significant findings to date and sets the stage for the years ahead, when practitioners and the public will need more information about effective VR applications in classrooms, entertainment, social media, and more.
Co-authored with researchers at Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab, Virtual Reality 101 explores the potential positive and negative effects of VR experiences on kids' cognitive, social, and physical well-being as well as its potential to shape young people's perspectives. The report also includes an overview of expanding uses for VR technology and a first-of-its-kind national survey of 3,600 parents conducted in collaboration with SurveyMonkey.
,
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario