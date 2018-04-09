  1. Editor Letter

    Soft Ethics and the Governance of the Digital

    Luciano FloridiPages 1-8
  2. Research Article

    Towards a Philosophy of Financial Technologies

    Mark CoeckelberghQuinn DuPontWessel ReijersPages 9-14
  3. Research Article

    Digital Art as ‘Monetised Graphics’: Enforcing Intellectual Property on the Blockchain

    Martin ZeilingerPages 15-41
  4. Research Article

    Fundamentals of Algorithmic Markets: Liquidity, Contingency, and the Incomputability of Exchange

    Laura LottiPages 43-58
  5. Research Article

    ‘Crises of Modernity’ Discourses and the Rise of Financial Technologies in a Contested Mechanized World

    Marinus OssewaardePages 59-76
  6. Research Article

    Two Technical Images: Blockchain and High-Frequency Trading

    Diego VianaPages 77-102
  7. Research Article

    The Blockchain as a Narrative Technology: Investigating the Social Ontology and Normative Configurations of Cryptocurrencies

    Wessel ReijersMark CoeckelberghPages 103-130
  8. Research Article

    Proofs as Cognitive or Computational: Ibn Sı̄nā’s Innovations

    Wilfrid HodgesPages 131-153
  9. Commentary

    Association of Internet Researchers (AoIR) Roundtable Summary: Artificial Intelligence and the Good Society Workshop Proceedings

    Corinne CathMichael ZimmerStine LomborgBen ZevenbergenPages 155-162
