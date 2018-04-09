Philosophy & Technology Volume 31, Issue 1, March 2018
Philosophy & Technology
Volume 31, Issue 1, March 2018
Special Issue: Financial Technologies
- Editor Letter
Soft Ethics and the Governance of the Digital
- Research Article
Towards a Philosophy of Financial Technologies
- Research Article
Two Technical Images: Blockchain and High-Frequency Trading
- Research Article
Proofs as Cognitive or Computational: Ibn Sı̄nā’s Innovations
garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 10:44:00
Etiquetas: digital, e-learning, educación, education, elerning, ethics, financial technologies, governance, philosophy & Technology, revista, sharing economy, tech, technology
1 comentario:
Cool It's very nice article Language learning service provider
Publicar un comentario