Moving digital transformation forward. Infographic. @MITsloan @deloitte
This infographic from Deloitte looks at the key requirements for a business prioritising digital transfomation and where businesses are currently positioned. This includes leadership, vision, business culture and strategy.
An infographic from the new 2016 digital business report by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte illustrates the importance of aligning talent, culture, leadership, and strategy for long-term digital success.
The 2016 global report on digital business by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte examines the digital transformation habits of digitally maturing companies and what sets them apart from digitally early stage companies.
The study, “Aligning the Organization for Its Digital Future,” finds that digitally maturing companies have organizational cultures that share common features, including an expanded appetite for risk, rapid experimentation, heavy investment in talent and recruiting, and the development of leaders who excel at soft skills. A new infographic illustrates these key traits.
(leer más...) Fuente: [ slideshare vía Deloitte MITsloan ]
