Moving digital transformation forward. Infographic. @MITsloan @deloitte





An infographic from the new 2016 digital business report by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte illustrates the importance of aligning talent, culture, leadership, and strategy for long-term digital success.









The study, “Aligning the Organization for Its Digital Future,” finds that digitally maturing companies have organizational cultures that share common features, including an expanded appetite for risk, rapid experimentation, heavy investment in talent and recruiting, and the development of leaders who excel at soft skills. A new infographic illustrates these key traits.



