Grasshopper. the coding app for beginners, Learning to code

What is coding?
Coding, sometimes called computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code tells a computer what actions to take, and writing code is like creating a set of instructions. By learning to write code, you can tell computers what to do or how to behave in a much faster way. You can use this skill to make websites and apps, process data, and do lots of other cool things.
Why learn how to code?
We all have hopes, dreams,and plans for the future. Whether you’re looking for a new opportunity, want to optimize your current job, or are simply searching for a new hobby, coding can help you get closer to your goals. And remember, anyone can learn how to code!
Learn skills that will open doors
Computer and information technology jobs are growing incredibly fast in the United States and across the globe. You don't need a Computer Science degree; there are more and more high-paying jobs emerging every day for newer learners like you.
Make cool stuff
Ever want to make an app or a website? Code does that. It can also help you automate a spreadsheet or create new tools for your community. Learning to code makes it possible to imagine the things you want to make and actually build them.
Have loads of fun
Have you ever met a coder who regretted learning to code? Probably not, because learning to code is fun and empowering! Coding also opens up a whole new community and network for you. In fact, we've heard the term "addictive" regularly.
Grasshopper was created by a team of passionate coders from Google’s workshop for experimental products, Area 120. Coding is becoming such an essential skill, and we want to make it possible for everyone to learn even when life gets busy. We made Grasshopper to help folks like you get into coding in a fun and easy way. And we put Grasshopper on a phone so you can turn your commute or waiting in line into a learning moment. We hope you like it and that it helps you embark or continue your journey in learning to code.
