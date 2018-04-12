Europeana in your classroom: building 21st-century competences with digital cultural heritage #MOOC @Europeanaeu
HOy traemos a este espacio este MOOC de Europeana titulado:
List of modules
|Course Introduction
|Start date
30/04/18
|Module 1: What is cultural heritage and why is it important?
|Start date
30/04/18
|Module 2: Europeana: transforming the world with culture
|Start date
07/05/18
|Module 3: How to use Europeana to teach cultural heritage in education
|Start date
14/05/18
|Module 4: Tools and resources for teaching with cultural heritage
|Start date
21/05/18
|Module 5: Exploring various forms of assessing cultural heritage lessons
|Start date
28/05/18
To enroll in this course you first have to register as a user on the European Schoolnet Academy platform. To register, please click the button below.
(leer más...) Fuente: [ europeana]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario