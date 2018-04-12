The Europeana in your classroom: building 21st-century competences with digital cultural heritage MOOC is meant to enhance teachers’ cultural and digital competence and practices, improving their understanding of cultural heritage in order to more efficiently integrate it into their lessons and practices, regardless of the subject they usually teach.

In this MOOC, participants will:

Understand why it is important to use European cultural heritage in education

Learn how to use Europeana Collections to teach their subjects

Learn how to search and use the Europeana Collections website

Explore and become familiar with the various Europeana apps, tools and materials

Learn how to build learning activities using Europeana Collections resources

The MOOC will serve to introduce participants to the Europeana platform, where they will find different resources for educators such as pictures, videos, texts and various tools that they can easily integrate in their lessons. Moreover, the MOOC will serve to help teachers to build learning scenarios using digital cultural heritage, in a framework of 21st-century skills.

Additionally, it will offer a selection of tested classroom activities and resources from different European countries to empower primary and secondary teachers to introduce cultural heritage in the classroom and help them reflect on their own practices.



