Europeana
The Europeana in your classroom: building 21st-century competences with digital cultural heritage MOOC is meant to enhance teachers’ cultural and digital competence and practices, improving their understanding of cultural heritage in order to more efficiently integrate it into their lessons and practices, regardless of the subject they usually teach.
In this MOOC, participants will:
  • Understand why it is important to use European cultural heritage in education
  • Learn how to use Europeana Collections to teach their subjects
  • Learn how to search and use the Europeana Collections website
  • Explore and become familiar with the various Europeana apps, tools and materials
  • Learn how to build learning activities using Europeana Collections resources
The MOOC will serve to introduce participants to the Europeana platform, where they will find different resources for educators such as pictures, videos, texts and various tools that they can easily integrate in their lessons.  Moreover, the MOOC will serve to help teachers to build learning scenarios using digital cultural heritage, in a framework of 21st-century skills.
Additionally, it will offer a selection of tested classroom activities and resources from different European countries to empower primary and secondary teachers to introduce cultural heritage in the classroom and help them reflect on their own practices.

This course was produced under the Europeana DSI-3 project, co-financed by the Connecting Europe Facility of the European Union. The course content has been produced by the Europeana DSI-3 Developer Group of 18 teachers, theEuropeana Foundation and European Schoolnet.
  


List of modules

Course IntroductionStart date
30/04/18
Module 1: What is cultural heritage and why is it important?Start date
30/04/18
Module 2: Europeana: transforming the world with cultureStart date
07/05/18
Module 3: How to use Europeana to teach cultural heritage in educationStart date
14/05/18
Module 4: Tools and resources for teaching with cultural heritageStart date
21/05/18
Module 5: Exploring various forms of assessing cultural heritage lessonsStart date
28/05/18