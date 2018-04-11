Educational Research and Innovation. The OECD Handbook for Innovative Learning Environments.
Hoy traemos a este espacio el libro editado por la OCDE , titulado Educational Research and Innovation. The OECD Handbook for Innovative Learning Environments.
Que nos presentan así, Andreas Schleicher Director for Education and Skills Special Advisor on Education Policy to the Secretary-General :
Over the last decade, the OECD region has seen a 20 percent rise in spending per school student but yet little significant improvement in learning outcomes. When other sectors see flat-lining productivity they look to innovation. In many fields, people enter their professional lives expecting their practice to be transformed by innovation. This is still not widespread in education. When the OECD conducted its first international survey of teachers, teaching and learning (TALIS), an average of only just over a quarter of teachers responded that more innovation in their teaching would be valued, never mind rewarded, in their schools.
Governments can help to open up systems to innovation. They can create an innovationfriendly climate that encourages transformative ideas to flourish on the ground, both by fostering innovation within the system and by creating opportunities for outside innovations to come in. They can help strengthen professional autonomy and a collaborative culture where great ideas are shared and refined. Governments can help to make great ideas real by providing access to funding and non-financial support to lift those ideas into action. Not least, governments can build incentives and signals that strengthen the visibility and demand for what demonstrably works.
But governments can only do so much. Silicon Valley works because governments have created the conditions for innovation, not because they do the innovation. Similarly, governments cannot innovate in classrooms. If there has been one lesson learnt about innovating education, it is that teachers, schools and local administrators should not just be involved in the implementation of educational change but they should have a central role in its design. They need robust frameworks and sound knowledge about what works if they are to be effective innovators and game changers. The OECD Centre for Educational Research and Innovation has devoted considerable energy to building such a knowledge base about innovative policy and practice over recent years. This Handbook now translates that knowledge base into practical tools for teachers and for leaders, whether in schools or at other levels of education systems. We hope it will empower them to educate children for their future, not for our past.
Within the OECD Secretariat, the author and editor of this volume is David Istance. Matthew Gill and Rachel Linden have been responsible for handling the logistics in finalising the report. The layout was undertaken by Design Media. (leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía OCDE ]
