AlterEgo: Interfacing with devices through silent speech. @FluidInterfaces @medialab @MIT
En palabras de Arnav Kapur, principal investigador que firma el proyecto :
"Nuestra idea era: ¿Podríamos tener una plataforma informática que sea más interna, que fusione humanos y máquinas de alguna manera y que se sienta como una extensión interna de nuestra propia cognición?"
... y que nos presentan así
AlterEgo is a closed-loop, non-invasive, wearable system that allows humans to converse in high-bandwidth natural language with machines, artificial intelligence assistants, services, and other people without any voice—without opening their mouth, and without any discernible movements—simply by vocalizing internally. The wearable captures electrical signals, induced by subtle but deliberate movements of internal speech articulators when a user intentionally vocalizes internally, in likeness to speaking to one's self. We use this to facilitate a bi-directional natural language computing system, where users receive aural output through bone-conduction earphones without obstructing a user's physical senses. This enables a user to transmit and receive streams of information to and from a computing device or any other person without any observable action, in discretion and without invasion of the user's privacy. AlterEgo aims to combine humans and computers—such that computing, the internet, and AI would weave into human personality as a “second self” and augment human cognition and abilities.
Por último, dejamos aquí el paper en el que presentan el wearableComputer system transcribes words users “speak silently” https://t.co/7zo1dAwnuT— Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (@MIT) April 5, 2018
Video: Jimmy Day/ @medialab pic.twitter.com/5pJTOT9DVC
