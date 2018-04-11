11 Quick Tips to Sync eLearning to Organizational Goals. Infographic @MichaelsnAssoc
Hoy traemos esta simpática infografía que encontramos por ahí , titulada ... concretamente en Michaels & Associates. Learning Solutions y que nos presentan así:
"Ever consider how your training program relates to the bigger picture? The best custom eLearning developers do! Next time you develop eLearning, consider expanding your perspective with these 11 key roles and ensure training and business goals are in sync." (leer más...)
Fuente: [Michaels & Associates. Learning Solutions ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario