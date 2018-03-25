Vol 19, No 1 (2018) IRRODL The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning

domingo, 25 de marzo de 2018

Table of Contents

Editorial

Editorial - Volume 19, Issue 1
Rory McGreal
Research Articles

A Sharing Mind Map-oriented Approach to Enhance Collaborative Mobile Learning With Digital Archiving Systems
Jui-Hung Chang, Po-Sheng Chiu, Yueh-Min Huang
Measuring Self-Regulation in Self-Paced Open and Distance Learning Environments
Serpil Kocdar, Abdulkadir Karadeniz, Aras Bozkurt, Koksal Buyuk
How Learners Participate in Connectivist Learning: An Analysis of the Interaction Traces From a cMOOC
Zhijun Wang, Terry Anderson, Li Chen
The Moderating Effects of Group Work on the Relationship Between Motivation and Cognitive Load
Jamie Costley, Christopher Lange
An Analysis of Learners’ Intentions Toward Virtual Reality Learning Based on Constructivist and Technology Acceptance Approaches
Hsiu-Mei Huang, Shu-Sheng Liaw
Content is King: An Analysis of How the Twitter Discourse Surrounding Open Education Unfolded From 2009 to 2016
Michael Paskevicius, George Veletsianos, Royce Kimmons
Status of e-learning Quality in Kenya: Case of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Postgraduate Students
Kennedy Hadullo, Robert Oboko, Elijah Omwenga
Evaluation of Online Video Usage and Learning Satisfaction: An Extension of the Technology Acceptance Model
Judit T Nagy
The Influence of National Culture on Educational Videos: The Case of MOOCs
Rebecca Yvonne Bayeck, Jinhee Choi
The Use of Avatars in Gender Segregated Online Learning Within MOOCs in Saudi Arabia - A Rwaq Case Study
Raniah Adham, Pat Parslow, Yota Dimitriadi, Karsten Øster Lundqvist
Modeling Students’ Readiness to Adopt Mobile Learning in Higher Education: An Empirical Study
Ahmad Samed Al-Adwan, Amr Al-Madadha, Zahra Zvirzdinaite
What Research Says About MOOCs – An Explorative Content Analysis
Olaf Zawacki-Richter, Aras Bozkurt, Uthman Alturki, Ahmed Aldraiweesh
Pilot Testing for Feasibility in a Study of Student Retention and Attrition in Online Undergraduate Programs
Joy Fraser, Dorothy (Willy) Fahlman, Jane Arscott, Isabelle Guillot
Decision, Implementation, and Confirmation: Experiences of Instructors behind Tourism and Hospitality MOOCs
Jingjing Lin, Lorenzo Cantoni
A Taxonomy of Asynchronous Instructional Video Styles
Konstantinos Chorianopoulos
Virtual School Startups: Founder Processes in American K-12 Public Virtual Schools
Brett Drushal Taylor, Delores E. McNair
Field Notes

Administrators' Perceptions of Motives to Offer Online Academic Degree Programs in Universities
Hakan Özcan, Soner Yıldırım
Book Notes

The Sage Handbook of E-learning Research (2nd ed.)
Lauren Cifuentes
Full Issue

IRRODL Volume 19, Number 1
