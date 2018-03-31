Vol 14, No 03 (2018) iJOE. International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)
International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)
The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.
Vol 14, No 03 (2018)
Table of Contents
Papers
An Automatic Online Disaster Monitoring Network: Network Architecture and a Case Study Monitoring Slope Stability
Jianmin Wang, Xiaoqin Yang
pp. 4-19
Quan Ye, Wenshan Hu, Hong Zhou, Zhongcheng Lei, Shiqi Guan
pp. 20-33
Xianyan Kuang, Wenbin Fu, Liu Yang
pp. 34-51
Zhi Huang
pp. 52-65
Lin Cheng, Wenshan Hu, Zhengyang Liu, Wei Cai
pp. 66-80
Gao Guandong, Jia Yuchen, Xiao Ke
pp. 81-95
Biqing Li, Yongfa Ling, Miao Tian, Shiyong Zheng
pp. 96-106
Distributed Power Control Algorithm in Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Cognitive Radio Systems for Fading Channel
Lingling Chen, Feng Qi, Xingquan Gao, Huipeng Wang, Jiwen Liang
pp. 107-117
Qinzhou Niu, Yi Liu
pp. 118-128
Haikun Teng, Xinsheng Liu, Haitao Lv, Xiaoguang Yue
pp. 129-141
A New Device used in Selective Withdrawal from Reservoirs and its Effectiveness Verified in Computational Fluid Dynamics
Jinsuo Lu, Wei Zhang, Dengyu Wang, Xiaoyi Wang
pp. 142-151
Biqing Li, Miao Tian, Shiyong Zheng, Yongfa Ling
pp. 152-163
Short Papers
Web-based Platform for Training in Biomedical Signal Processing and Classification: the Particular Case of EEG-based Drowsiness Detection
Daniel Ribeiro, César Teixeira, Alberto Cardoso
pp. 164-171
Distributed Optimal Maximum Rate Allocation based on Data Aggregation in Rechargeable Wireless Sensor Networks
Demin Gao, Jinchi Zhang, Fuquan Zhang, Haifeng Lin
pp. 172-179
Gang Zhou, Yicheng Ji, Xiding Chen, Fangfang Zhang
pp. 180-187
Xuepeng Huang, Wei Xu
pp. 188-196
