Vol 14, No 03 (2018) iJOE. International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)

International Journal of Online Engineering (iJOE)

The objective of the journal is to publish and discuss fundamentals, applications and experiences in the field of remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation and online simulations. The use of virtual and remote controlled devices and remote laboratories is one of the future trend developments for advanced teleworking/e-working environments.
Online Engineering is the future trend in engineering and science. It covers working directions such as remote engineering, cyber-physical systems, virtual instrumentation, simulation techniques and others.

Vol 14, No 03 (2018)

Table of Contents

Papers

An Automatic Online Disaster Monitoring Network: Network Architecture and a Case Study Monitoring Slope Stability
Jianmin Wang, Xiaoqin Yang
PDF
pp. 4-19
VR Interactive Feature of HTML5-based WebVR Control Laboratory by Using Head-mounted Display
Quan Ye, Wenshan Hu, Hong Zhou, Zhongcheng Lei, Shiqi Guan
PDF
pp. 20-33
Real-Time Detection and Recognition of Road Traffic Signs using MSER and Random Forests
Xianyan Kuang, Wenbin Fu, Liu Yang
PDF
pp. 34-51
A Genetic Algorithm Based and Subtree Restricted Routing Algorithm in Wireless Sensor Networks
Zhi Huang
PDF
pp. 52-65
On-site Smart Operation and Maintenance System for Substation Equipment Based on Mobile Network
Lin Cheng, Wenshan Hu, Zhengyang Liu, Wei Cai
PDF
pp. 66-80
An IOT-based Multi-sensor Ecological Shared Farmland Management System
Gao Guandong, Jia Yuchen, Xiao Ke
PDF
pp. 81-95
Design and Implementation of Sugarcane Growth Monitoring System based on RFID and ZigBee
Biqing Li, Yongfa Ling, Miao Tian, Shiyong Zheng
PDF
pp. 96-106
Distributed Power Control Algorithm in Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Cognitive Radio Systems for Fading Channel
Lingling Chen, Feng Qi, Xingquan Gao, Huipeng Wang, Jiwen Liang
PDF
pp. 107-117
Deformation Design Method Based on SBF Model
Qinzhou Niu, Yi Liu
PDF
pp. 118-128
Research and Application of the IOT Gateway Based on the Real-Time Specification for Java
Haikun Teng, Xinsheng Liu, Haitao Lv, Xiaoguang Yue
PDF
pp. 129-141
A New Device used in Selective Withdrawal from Reservoirs and its Effectiveness Verified in Computational Fluid Dynamics
Jinsuo Lu, Wei Zhang, Dengyu Wang, Xiaoyi Wang
PDF
pp. 142-151
Design and Research of Picking Manipulator Obstacle Avoidance System Based on IOT
Biqing Li, Miao Tian, Shiyong Zheng, Yongfa Ling
PDF
pp. 152-163

Short Papers

Web-based Platform for Training in Biomedical Signal Processing and Classification: the Particular Case of EEG-based Drowsiness Detection
Daniel Ribeiro, César Teixeira, Alberto Cardoso
PDF
pp. 164-171
Distributed Optimal Maximum Rate Allocation based on Data Aggregation in Rechargeable Wireless Sensor Networks
Demin Gao, Jinchi Zhang, Fuquan Zhang, Haifeng Lin
PDF
pp. 172-179
Artificial Neural Networks and the Mass Appraisal of Real Estate
Gang Zhou, Yicheng Ji, Xiding Chen, Fangfang Zhang
PDF
pp. 180-187
Method of Information Security Risk Assessment Based on Improved Fuzzy Theory of Evidence
Xuepeng Huang, Wei Xu
PDF
pp. 188-196



