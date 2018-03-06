Vol 13, No 03 (2018) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Vol 13, No 03 (2018)
Table of Contents
Papers
Construction of Multimedia Teaching Resource Management Evaluation Model in the Big Data Environment
Wei Bian
pp. 4-16
Li Pan
pp. 17-31
An Shi Wei
pp. 32-44
Shi Lei
pp. 45-57
Multi-objective Optimization Algorithm for Multimedia English Teaching (MOAMET) Based on Computer Network Traffic Prediction Model
Wei Wei Feng
pp. 58-70
Influencing Factors of University Students’ Use of Social Network Sites: An Empirical Analysis in China
Liqiong Liu, Liyi Zhang, Pinghao Ye, Qihua Liu
pp. 71-86
pp. 87-99
Association Rule Mining for Selecting Proper Students to Take Part in Proper Discipline Competition: A Case Study of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics
Xiaoling Huang, Yangbing Xu, Shuai Zhang, Wenyu Zhang
pp. 100-113
Xuezhou Liu
pp. 114-128
Lidan Mao
pp. 129-140
Design and Implementation of English for Academic Purpose Online Learning System Based on Browser/Server Framework
Yan Gong
pp. 141-153
Design and Development of SECI and Moodle Online Learning Systems to Enhance Thinking and Innovation Skills for Higher Education Learners
Suparoek Chootongchai, Noawanit Songkram
pp. 154-172
Short Papers
Olga S. Kvashnina, Olga V. Sumtsova
pp. 173-179
Computer English Speech Independent Evaluation System of the Fusion Discrimination Training Algorithm
Yu Ping Jin
pp. 180-187
Xiaoxiao Lv
pp. 188-196
Xuefeng Li
pp. 197-206
Sri Winarno, Kalaiarasi Sonai Muthu, Lew Sook Ling
pp. 207-215
