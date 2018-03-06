martes, 6 de marzo de 2018

Vol 13, No 03 (2018) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)


Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número del

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 13, No 03 (2018)

Table of Contents

Papers

Construction of Multimedia Teaching Resource Management Evaluation Model in the Big Data Environment
Wei Bian
PDF
pp. 4-16
Automatic Generation of Children's Songs Based on Machine Statistic Learning
Li Pan
PDF
pp. 17-31
The Construction of Piano Teaching Innovation Model Based on Full-depth Learning
An Shi Wei
PDF
pp. 32-44
English Writing Teaching Model Dependent on Computer Network Corpus Drive Model
Shi Lei
PDF
pp. 45-57
Multi-objective Optimization Algorithm for Multimedia English Teaching (MOAMET) Based on Computer Network Traffic Prediction Model
Wei Wei Feng
PDF
pp. 58-70
Influencing Factors of University Students’ Use of Social Network Sites: An Empirical Analysis in China
Liqiong Liu, Liyi Zhang, Pinghao Ye, Qihua Liu
PDF
pp. 71-86
Influence Factors of Satisfaction with Mobile Learning APP: An Empirical Analysis of China
Liqiong Liu, Liyi Zhang, Pinghao Ye, Qihua Liu
PDF
pp. 87-99
Association Rule Mining for Selecting Proper Students to Take Part in Proper Discipline Competition: A Case Study of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics
Xiaoling Huang, Yangbing Xu, Shuai Zhang, Wenyu Zhang
PDF
pp. 100-113
Impact of Computer Remote Education on CLL Learning and Solutions
Xuezhou Liu
PDF
pp. 114-128
Application of Browser/Server Architecture in College English Online Learning System Design
Lidan Mao
PDF
pp. 129-140
Design and Implementation of English for Academic Purpose Online Learning System Based on Browser/Server Framework
Yan Gong
PDF
pp. 141-153
Design and Development of SECI and Moodle Online Learning Systems to Enhance Thinking and Innovation Skills for Higher Education Learners
Suparoek Chootongchai, Noawanit Songkram
PDF
pp. 154-172

Short Papers

Using Google to Search Language Patterns in Web-Corpus: EFL Writing Pedagogy
Olga S. Kvashnina, Olga V. Sumtsova
PDF
pp. 173-179
Computer English Speech Independent Evaluation System of the Fusion Discrimination Training Algorithm
Yu Ping Jin
PDF
pp. 180-187
A Study on the Application of Automatic Scoring and Feedback System in College English Writing
Xiaoxiao Lv
PDF
pp. 188-196
Influence of Computer-aided Instruction Model on Business English Writing Teaching Effect
Xuefeng Li
PDF
pp. 197-206
Impacts of m-DPBL Approach towards Computer Networks Teaching and Learning Process
Sri Winarno, Kalaiarasi Sonai Muthu, Lew Sook Ling
PDF
pp. 207-215



(leer más...)

 Fuente: [ iJET]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:38:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google