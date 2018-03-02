viernes, 2 de marzo de 2018

Vol 13, No 02 (2018) iJET , International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número del iJET , International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning

Vol 13, No 02 (2018)

Table of Contents

Papers

The Effectiveness of Using Interactive Multimedia Based on Motion Graphic in Concept Mastering Enhancement and Fashion Designing Skill in Digital Format
Winwin Wiana, M. Syaom Barliana, Arifah A. Riyanto
PDF
pp. 4-20
Construction and Implementation of Teaching Mode for Digital Mapping based on Interactive Micro-course Technology
Ning Gao
PDF
pp. 21-32
Classification Technique of Interviewer-Bot Result using Naïve Bayes and Phrase Reinforcement Algorithms
Moechammad Sarosa, Mochammad Junus, Mariana Ulfah Hoesny, Zamah Sari, Martin Fatnuriyah
PDF
pp. 33-47
Analysis Approach to Identify Factors Influencing Digital Learning Technology Adoption and Utilization in Developing Countries
Abubaker Kashada, Hongguang Li, Osama Koshadah
PDF
pp. 48-59
The Effects of Static and Dynamic Visual Representations as Aids for Primary School Children in Tasks of Auditory Discrimination of Sound Patterns. An Intervention-based Study.
Jesus Tejada, Delia Serra
PDF
pp. 60-71
Perceptions of Students for Gamification Approach: Kahoot as a Case Study
Huseyin Bicen, Senay Kocakoyun
PDF
pp. 72-93
Smartphone Habits and Behaviors in Supporting Students Self-Efficacy
Abdur Razzaq, Yulia Tri Samiha, Muhammad Anshari
PDF
pp. 94-109
The Effect of Using Flipped Classroom Strategy on the Academic Achievement of Fourth Grade Students in Jordan
Shereen Mazen Elian, Diala Abdul Hadi Hamaidi
PDF
pp. 110-125
Construction of Interactive Teaching System for Course of Mechanical Drawing Based on Mobile Augmented Reality Technology
Juan Cheng, YuLin Wang, Dian Tjondronegoro, Wei Song
PDF
pp. 126-139
Smart Makerspace: A Web Platform Implementation
Gabriel Licks, Adriano Teixeira, Kris Luyten
PDF
pp. 140-156
Construction of SPOC-based Learning Model and its Application in Linguistics Teaching
Hua Lu
PDF
pp. 157-169
Factors Influencing Academic Performance of Students in Blended and Traditional Domains
Ahmed Omer Ismail, Ahmad K. Mahmood, Abdelzahir Abdelmaboud
PDF
pp. 170-187
A Systematic Review of Second Language Learning with Mobile Technologies
Veronica Persson, Jalal Nouri
PDF
pp. 188-210
Design of Multimedia-based Digital Storybooks for Preschool Education
Didik Dwi Prasetya, Tsukasa Hirashima
PDF
pp. 211-225

Short Papers

Perceived Promoters of and Barriers to Use of a Learning Management System in an Undergraduate Nursing Program
Fuad Alhosban, Samantha Ismaile
PDF
pp. 226-233



(leer más...)

 Fuente: [ iJET]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 7:59:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google