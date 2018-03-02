Vol 13, No 02 (2018) iJET , International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning
Table of Contents
Papers
The Effectiveness of Using Interactive Multimedia Based on Motion Graphic in Concept Mastering Enhancement and Fashion Designing Skill in Digital Format
Winwin Wiana, M. Syaom Barliana, Arifah A. Riyanto
pp. 4-20
Construction and Implementation of Teaching Mode for Digital Mapping based on Interactive Micro-course Technology
Ning Gao
pp. 21-32
Classification Technique of Interviewer-Bot Result using Naïve Bayes and Phrase Reinforcement Algorithms
Moechammad Sarosa, Mochammad Junus, Mariana Ulfah Hoesny, Zamah Sari, Martin Fatnuriyah
pp. 33-47
Analysis Approach to Identify Factors Influencing Digital Learning Technology Adoption and Utilization in Developing Countries
Abubaker Kashada, Hongguang Li, Osama Koshadah
pp. 48-59
The Effects of Static and Dynamic Visual Representations as Aids for Primary School Children in Tasks of Auditory Discrimination of Sound Patterns. An Intervention-based Study.
Jesus Tejada, Delia Serra
pp. 60-71
Huseyin Bicen, Senay Kocakoyun
pp. 72-93
Abdur Razzaq, Yulia Tri Samiha, Muhammad Anshari
pp. 94-109
The Effect of Using Flipped Classroom Strategy on the Academic Achievement of Fourth Grade Students in Jordan
Shereen Mazen Elian, Diala Abdul Hadi Hamaidi
pp. 110-125
Construction of Interactive Teaching System for Course of Mechanical Drawing Based on Mobile Augmented Reality Technology
Juan Cheng, YuLin Wang, Dian Tjondronegoro, Wei Song
pp. 126-139
Gabriel Licks, Adriano Teixeira, Kris Luyten
pp. 140-156
Hua Lu
pp. 157-169
Ahmed Omer Ismail, Ahmad K. Mahmood, Abdelzahir Abdelmaboud
pp. 170-187
Veronica Persson, Jalal Nouri
pp. 188-210
Didik Dwi Prasetya, Tsukasa Hirashima
pp. 211-225
Short Papers
Perceived Promoters of and Barriers to Use of a Learning Management System in an Undergraduate Nursing Program
Fuad Alhosban, Samantha Ismaile
pp. 226-233
