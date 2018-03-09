The Changing Nature of the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. by @14prinsp @unisa
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare del Workshop at the TEACHING AND LEARNING INNOVATION EXCHANGE, 25 - 27 February, Centre for Teaching and Learning, American University of Cairo, Egypt.
La slideshare se titula "
The Changing Nature of the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning" y es de Paul Prinsloo de UNISA University of the South Africa
