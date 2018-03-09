viernes, 9 de marzo de 2018

The Changing Nature of the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. by @14prinsp @unisa




Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare del Workshop at the TEACHING AND LEARNING INNOVATION EXCHANGE, 25 - 27 February, Centre for Teaching and Learning, American University of Cairo, Egypt.
La slideshare se titula "
The Changing Nature of the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning" y es de Paul Prinsloo de UNISA University of the South Africa

(leer más...)
 Fuente: [ slideshare ]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:09:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google