"Roles of perceived fit and perceived individual learning support in students’ weblogs continuance usage intention". Princely Ifinedo.

Weblogs (or blogs) are increasingly being used in higher educational contexts. Notmuch is known about the factors that influence students’ continued usage intentionof weblogs. This study uses the expectation-confirmation model (ECM) as its backgroundtheoretical framework, and explores the roles of antecedent factors of perceived fit andperceived individual learning support in the research model. A cross-sectional survey wasused to collect data from 108 undergraduate students taking a management informationsystems (MIS) course in a small university in Canada. Relevant hypotheses on the subjectmatter were formulated and tested. The partial least squares (PLS) technique was used fordata analysis. The results strongly support the proposed hypotheses, indicating thatperceived fit, perceived individual learning support, perceived usefulness, confirmation,and satisfaction have positive effects on students’ continued usage intentions of Weblogs.The findings of this study have practical and theoretical implications, which are succinctlydiscussed, and suggestions for future research outlined.