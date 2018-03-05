"Roles of perceived fit and perceived individual learning support in students’ weblogs continuance usage intention". Princely Ifinedo.
Abstract
Weblogs (or blogs) are increasingly being used in higher educational contexts. Not
much is known about the factors that influence students’ continued usage intention
of weblogs. This study uses the expectation-confirmation model (ECM) as its background
theoretical framework, and explores the roles of antecedent factors of perceived fit and
perceived individual learning support in the research model. A cross-sectional survey was
used to collect data from 108 undergraduate students taking a management information
systems (MIS) course in a small university in Canada. Relevant hypotheses on the subject
matter were formulated and tested. The partial least squares (PLS) technique was used for
data analysis. The results strongly support the proposed hypotheses, indicating that
perceived fit, perceived individual learning support, perceived usefulness, confirmation,
and satisfaction have positive effects on students’ continued usage intentions of Weblogs.
The findings of this study have practical and theoretical implications, which are succinctly
discussed, and suggestions for future research outlined.
Keywords: Perceived fit, Perceived individual learning support, Continuance usage
intention, Weblogs, Students(leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education (2018)]
