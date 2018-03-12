EdTech Winter School 2018: Rethinking education in the age of digital technology. @fundacionceibal @cristobalcobo

4th - 8th June 2018

EDTECH WINTER SCHOOL IN URUGUAY

SUMMARY









“Rethinking education in the age of digital technology”. The Winter School aims to gather leading keynote speakers from diverse fields at the intersection of education and technology, such as Learning Analytics and Educational Data Mining, Teacher training and development, digital and media literacy, skills among others. The EdTech Winter School aims to offer a stimulating learning environment for participants to present their work or research in the field of EdTech to an international community; to discuss key challenges and opportunities, research trends and policies with leading international experts. Additionally, Winter School participants will have the opportunity of creating joint research proposals and apply to the The theme for the 2018 edition isThe Winter School aims to gather leading keynote speakers from diverse fields at the intersection of education and technology, such as Learning Analytics and Educational Data Mining, Teacher training and development, digital and media literacy, skills among others. The EdTech Winter School aims to offer a stimulating learning environment for participants to present their work or research in the field of EdTech to an international community; to discuss key challenges and opportunities, research trends and policies with leading international experts. Additionally, Winter School participants will have the opportunity of creating joint research proposals and apply to the Education Sector Fund: Digital Inclusion: Education with New Horizons , created by the foundation and ANII.





This year edition “Rethinking education in the age of digital technology” aims to assess, analyze and explore the diverse challenges and opportunities that educational systems face in the 21st century, in particular related to the fast-paced change and advancement of digital technologies.





The past decade has witnessed multiple changes across the economy and society brought or influenced by the gradual integration of information and communication technologies across every sector. ICT have reshaped every aspect of human life, creating new forms of communication and collaboration, enhancing and favouring human rights, creating new economic models, fostering innovation and disruption just to name a few.





While education has and is still influenced by digital technologies in a moderate way, it is necessary to address how its future might be shaped by ICT-related advancements -such as the Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence-, and which changes those may bring to society. As other policies, education needs to be able to provide suitable answers to societal needs and challenges, therefore also encompassing changes.





This 2018 edition of the EdTech Winter School will focus on rethinking education with a current but also future perspective in light with the changes that digital technologies are generating across the globe, addressing some of these key questions:





Which is the current landscape of digital education across the world?

Which are the challenges and complexities affecting education and which actions are been taken to address the first?

Are education systems responsive to societal needs and technological change?

Which is the role of digital technologies in education; including institutional and policy frameworks,teachers development, practices and pedagogical methods; teacher and students role in the teaching-learning equation, students’ learning practices and skills acquisition; students performance, evaluation and assessment among others?

Have digital technologies generated or enhanced changes in teaching and learning practices and if so, which is the potential of these changes to translate into long-term learning improvements and outcomes across the world?

Are digital technologies fostering disruption or innovation in pedagogical models or teaching practices?

Is education preparing students for the future of work and which is the role of digital technologies in that field?

How are we assessing and evaluating education in the age of digital technology?













The Winter School will offer an exciting opportunity for postgraduate students and early career faculties to analyze and discuss cross-cutting topics at the intersection of Educational and ICT research and policy with leading international experts in the fields; to present their work in the area fostering the creation of networks, exchange experiences and expertise, and creating synergies for future collaboration and work.





Specific objectives:





To create a collaborative environment of discussion and analysis involving keynote speakers from a diversity of international universities and research centers, along with early career scholars and students. This will be an opportunity for learning about novel research methodologies and scientific perspectives enabling capacity-building and knowledge transfer in areas of common interest.

To present and exchange national and international research-based case studies across the five lines for research of the Winter school: Social uses of ICT and Digital Culture; Resources and Platforms; New Ways of Knowing, Learning, Teaching and Evaluate; Extended learning achievements and Educators in the Digital Age.

To create a long-term international academic network of excellence in education and technology (EdTech) based on multidisciplinary studies with different methodological perspectives. The academic network aims to enable international capacity building in the fields of EdTech, innovation and inclusion. This community will be also of great value for promoting and implementing international research projects, seminars and initiatives in the field.





Additionally, Winter School participants’ will be invited to:





Collaborate in a special publication that will be prepared, where attendees will disseminate the results of their work during the workshops,

Apply to the Education Sector Fund 2018,

Explore future collaborations in areas of common interest,

Become a Ceibal Foundation’s affiliate and participate in collective books publications,

Dissemination of academic works in the Institutional Repository of Ceibal Foundation, among other scientific initiatives.









PROGRAMME (4 days +1 open day)





4 days – From the 4th June until the 7th June 2018

Open day - 8th June 2018





During a week of academic activities, participants are expected to gain valuable knowledge, skills and meaningful perspectives in the fields of EdTech, innovation and inclusion. The official language of the event will be English. The programme will combine keynote lectures, training, workshops and participating in joint project-based learning.

International academics and renowned experts will be invited to lecture about their latest work and to work along with participants during the workshops. National and international participants are expected to benefit from lectures, as well as from the exchange and discussion that will take place during these days.

Participants will be also organized in teams to design research projects or an impact evaluation study of a national EdTech policy. This multidisciplinary work will be presented as a poster at the end of the Winter School with attendees and other communities.

A number of social activities will be included in the program.





The “open day” (public event) will be an additional opportunity where keynote speakers and participants will be able to share their research with Primary and Secondary national school teachers.





PARTICIPANTS





The Winter School has three different target audiences who are expected to benefit from attending this event:

national and international postgraduate students enrolled in a PhD, Master's Degree or specialized course at the moment of their application;

national and international early career scholars (particularly early career faculties, lectures, research associates);

national and international policy-makers involved and/or interested in education or technology.





Candidates to participate in the Winter School should be able to demonstrate academic knowledge or professional skills and experience in fields related to education and technology, ICT and innovation, and social inclusion. Please note that the event lectures and activities will be held in English, therefore candidates should have a good knowledge of the language.





SPEAKERS





Confirmed keynote speakers





Andres Lombana-Bermúdez, PhD

George Siemens, PhD (remote speaker)





Dr. Siemens is a founding President of the George Siemens researches, technology, networks, analytics, and openness in education. Dr. Siemens is Professor and Executive Director of the Learning Innovation and Networked Knowledge Research Lab at University of Texas, Arlington . He co-leads the development of the Center for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L) at University of South Australia . He has delivered keynote addresses in more than 35 countries on the influence of technology and media on education, organizations, and society. His work has been profiled in provincial, national, and international newspapers (including NY Times), radio, and television. He has served as PI or Co-PI on grants funded by NSF, SSHRC (Canada), Intel, Boeing, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Soros Foundation. He has received numerous awards, including honorary doctorates from Universidad de San Martín de Porres and Fraser Valley University for his pioneering work in learning, technology, and networks. He holds an honorary professorship with University of Edinburgh.Dr. Siemens is a founding President of the Society for Learning Analytics Research . He has advised government agencies Australia, European Union, Canada and United States, as well as numerous international universities, on digital learning and utilizing learning analytics for assessing and evaluating productivity gains in the education sector and improving learner results. In 2008, he pioneered massive open online courses (sometimes referred to as MOOCs). He blogs at http://www.elearnspace.org/blog/ and on Twitter: gsiemens





Jacob Whitehill, PhD

Jacob Whitehill is an assistant professor of computer science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA. His research interests are in machine learning, computer vision, crowdsourcing, and their applications to human behavior analysis, particularly in the domain of education. His work is interdisciplinary and frequently intersects cognitive science, psychology, and education. Before joining WPI, he was a research scientist at the Office of the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning at Harvard University . In 2012, he co-founded Emotient, a San Diego-based startup company for automatic emotion and facial expression recognition. Jacob is an avid teacher and has lectured, mentored, and tutored students in the USA, South Africa, Rwanda, and Germany. Website: https://users.wpi.edu/~jrwhitehill/ Google Scholar profile: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=PGyMqU0AAAAJ





Luci Pangrazio, PhD

Luci Pangrazio, PhD, is a Research Fellow at Deakin University (Australia) in the Centre for Research for Educational Innovation (REDI) . Her research focuses on critical digital literacies and the changing nature of digital texts. She studies young people’s everyday digital practices, identifying the kinds of literacies involved in the use of digital texts and social media platforms in order to inform curriculum and pedagogy. Other current interests include personal data, digital arts-based methodology and the politics of platform participation. She has recently published in journals including Discourse: Studies in the Cultural Politics of Education, International Journal of Social Research Methodology and CTheory. Her book Young People’s Literacies in the Digital Age: Continuities, Conflicts and Contradictions in Practice will be published in 2018 by Routledge.





Shulamit Kotzer, PhD

Dr. Kotzer is the Head of Digital Learning at the Davidson Institute of Science Education (Weizmann Institute in Israel) . She also lectures in other science educational programmes at the Davidson Institute and teacher training courses. Shulamit's work in digital learning has been presented at conferences and published in refereed journals. In 2010, she joined the Davidson Institute for Science Education, the educational arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, as a developer of online curricular science programs.





Michel Trucano, ICT & Education Specialist (remote speaker)

ICT & Education Specialist. World Bank's Education & Technology Policy Specialist and Global Lead for Innovation in Education. Advisor, researcher and technical partner to governments seeking to utilize new ICTs in their education systems. Advisor on, evaluator of, and/or working-level participant in, educational technology initiatives in over 40 middle- and low-income countries. Public speaker and interview subject on the use of technology in education around the world, and on ICT use for development (ICT4D) purposes more broadly. Principal voice behind the World Bank's influential EduTechblog . Mike leads the World Bank's analytical work SABER-ICT . He serves on a number of external advisory boards for non-profit groups and prize committees and organizes off-the-record efforts to help groups learn from 'failed' projects and initiatives.









APPLICATION PROCESS





Participants will be selected on the basis of their academic/professional experience and their motivation for participating in the Winter School. Ceibal Foundation and the National Agency for Research and Innovation will provide scholarships for covering the participation costs of the best candidates. Scholarships will cover the participation in the programme during the week, accommodation in the hotel venue and lodging.





The organizing institutions will not cover the airplane tickets or any other incidental expenses.





Applications to the programme should be submitted via email. Candidates should send the required documents in a Zip file with their name and last name to fundacion@ceibal.edu.uy

The file should include the following documents in Pdf format:

1. Letter of application (max. one page) clearly stating the candidate’s motivation for participating in the Winter School.

2. 2 page CV (including research papers and publications)

3. Letter of support from faculty or university (in case of students, early career faculties and research associates) or letter of the institution where the candidate works.

VENUE - The venue of the event will be announced by mid-March. The event will be held in Uruguay.

CALENDAR





Opening date: 15th February 2018

Closing date: 15th March 2018 - 5 PM (GMT -3)

Assessment and selection of candidates: 31st March 2018

Communication to selected candidates/non-selected: By the 8th April 2018

CENTER FOR RESEARCH - CEIBAL FOUNDATION









Ceibal Foundation aims to better understand the use of digital technologies for creating better learning opportunities and to support educational policy and decision-making. Since 2014, the foundation has actively promoted multidisciplinary and interinstitutional partnerships with research centres, ministries of education, public and private educational institutions, research groups in Latin and North America, Europe and Asia.





NATIONAL AGENCY FOR RESEARCH AND INNOVATION





The National Agency for Research and Innovation in Uruguay is a governmental institution that aims to promote research, capacity-building, knowledge generation and transfer, as well as its application to the social and economic reality of the country. The agency provides several funding mechanisms for research projects, national and international scholarship programmes, programmes for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the public and private sector among other relevant initiatives.







In case of doubts or concerns, please contact us at fundacion@ceibal.edu.uy

EdTech Winter School 2018: Rethinking education in the age of digital technology