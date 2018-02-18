Why Students Choose Digital Course Materials. Infographic by @AmericanPublish

Digital is becoming a more popular option for today’s tech-savvy students. Learning companies and education publishers have developed a variety of digital course materials that use personalized learning technologies which helps students get better grades and decreases the cost of college.

Digital course materials can be used on virtually any device – laptop, tablet or smartphone. These platforms help students focus on areas where additional attention is needed and sends real-time results to instructors so they can adapt in-class instruction.

There's no shortage of reasons why students choose digital course materials.