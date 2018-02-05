lunes, 5 de febrero de 2018

@tic nº 19. Monograph: Learning as a pretext and the classroom as a context for innovation in Higher Education


Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista @TIC, Revista d'innovació educativa de la Universidad de Valencia

Autumn (July-December)

Monograph: Learning as a pretext and the classroom as a context for innovation in Higher Education
Coordinators: Noelia Ibarra Rius, Laura García Raga; Bernardino Salinas Fernández. University of Valencia


ARTICLES

Virtual tools for direct communication between the agents of the educational community. Case analysis of the Smart Schools mobile applicationPDF
Carmen Marta-Lazo, Beatriz García Estebaranz1-9
Newspapers as tools for reflection on practicePDF
Pere Jaume Alzina Seguí10-15

EDITORIAL

Editorial: Learning as a pretext and the classroom as a context of innovation in Higher EducationPDF
Noelia Ibarra-Rius, Bernardino Salinas Fernández16

LEARNING AS A PRETEXT AND THE CLASSROOM AS A CONTEXT FOR INNOVATION IN HIGHER EDUCATION

Learning in work environments and authentic evaluationPDF
Miguel Angel Fortea Bagán, Lucía Sánchez-Tarazaga, Lorena Zorrilla-Silvestre17-21
The innovation projects as a training resource in the Teacher's DegreePDF
Isabel María Gómez Trigueros22-29
ICT as an element of cohesion in the development of orality through ABP. A case studyPDF
Manuel Francisco Romero Oliva, Hugo Heredia Ponce, Ángel Ordóñez Cruz30-39
Poets on the street: spaces for the transfer of researchers at nightPDF
Mª del Carmen Quiles Cabrera, Mar Campos F.-Fígares, Aitana Martos García40-46
Of literature, film, advertising and the internet: digital stories and book trailers in the training of teachersPDF
Noelia Ibarra-Rius, Josep Ballester-Roca47-54
Imagination and mathematical creativity in social sciencesPDF
Enric Ramiro Roca, José Vicente Gil Noé55-61


The texts published in this journal, unless otherwise indicated, are subject to a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-NoDerivativeWorks 3.0.Spain licence. They may be copied, distributed and broadcast provided that the author and the journal that publishes them, @tic. revista d'innovació educativa, are cited. Commercial use and derivative works are not permitted. The full licence can be consulted on Creative Commons
Editor: Servei de Formació Permanent i Innovació Educativa. Tel. 0034 961625030 | Fax. 0034 961625032 | Valencia. España
ISSN: 1989-3477 |  Depósito Legal: V5051-2008 (leer más...) 

 Fuente: [ @tic]

