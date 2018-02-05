@tic nº 19. Monograph: Learning as a pretext and the classroom as a context for innovation in Higher Education

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista @TIC, Revista d'innovació educativa de la Universidad de Valencia
Autumn (July-December)
Monograph: Learning as a pretext and the classroom as a context for innovation in Higher Education
Coordinators: Noelia Ibarra Rius, Laura García Raga; Bernardino Salinas Fernández. University of Valencia
ARTICLES
EDITORIAL
LEARNING AS A PRETEXT AND THE CLASSROOM AS A CONTEXT FOR INNOVATION IN HIGHER EDUCATION
|Learning in work environments and authentic evaluation
|PDF
|Miguel Angel Fortea Bagán, Lucía Sánchez-Tarazaga, Lorena Zorrilla-Silvestre
|17-21
|Poets on the street: spaces for the transfer of researchers at night
|PDF
|Mª del Carmen Quiles Cabrera, Mar Campos F.-Fígares, Aitana Martos García
|40-46
The texts published in this journal, unless otherwise indicated, are subject to a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-NoDerivativeWorks 3.0.Spain licence. They may be copied, distributed and broadcast provided that the author and the journal that publishes them, @tic. revista d'innovació educativa, are cited. Commercial use and derivative works are not permitted. The full licence can be consulted on Creative Commons
Editor: Servei de Formació Permanent i Innovació Educativa. Tel. 0034 961625030 | Fax. 0034 961625032 | Valencia. España
Fuente: [ @tic]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario