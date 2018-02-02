The Structure of the European Education Systems 2017/18: Schematic Diagrams. Report @EU_Commission // Structure des systèmes éducatifs européens 2017/2018. French
Hoy traemos a este espacio el informe de EUrydice, Comisión Europea titulado: The Structure of the European Education Systems 2017/18: Schematic Diagrams. Dejamos , al principio del post la versión en inglés y al final la versión en francés, en español no lo han traducido, #VayaporDIos !!! #quediríaercastizo ;-)
Date of publication: 16 November 2017
This report provides information on the structure of mainstream education in European countries from pre-primary to tertiary level for the 2017/18 school and academic year. It includes national schematic diagrams, an explanatory guide and a map showing the main organisational models of compulsory education. The information is available for 43 European education systems covering 38 countries participating in the EU's Erasmus+ programme.
(leer más...english)
(leer más...french)
Fuente: [ Slideshare vía Comisión Europea Eurydice ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario