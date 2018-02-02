viernes, 2 de febrero de 2018

The Structure of the European Education Systems 2017/18: Schematic Diagrams. Report @EU_Commission ‏// Structure des systèmes éducatifs européens 2017/2018. French


Hoy traemos a este espacio el informe de EUrydice, Comisión Europea titulado: The Structure of the European Education Systems 2017/18: Schematic Diagrams. Dejamos , al principio del post la versión en inglés y al final la versión en francés, en español no lo han traducido, #VayaporDIos !!! #quediríaercastizo  ;-)

Date of publication: 16 November 2017
Full version DE EN FR IT

This report provides information on the structure of mainstream education in European countries from pre-primary to tertiary level for the 2017/18 school and academic year. It includes national schematic diagrams, an explanatory guide and a map showing the main organisational models of compulsory education. The information is available for 43 European education systems covering 38 countries participating in the EU's Erasmus+ programme.

 
 Fuente: [ Slideshare vía Comisión Europea Eurydice ]

