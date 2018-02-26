NMC/CoSN Horizon Report > 2017 K–12 Edition @NMCorg @CoSN





Hoy traemos a este espacio el último informe NMC/CoSN Horizon Report & 2017 K–12 Edition,The NMC/CoSN Horizon Report: 2017 K–12 Edition examines emerging technologies for their potential impact on and use in teaching, learning, and creative inquiry in schools.The NMC/CoSN Horizon Report: 2017 K–12 Edition is a collaboration between the NEW MEDIA CONSORTIUM and the CONSORTIUM for SCHOOL NETWORKING.The research behind the NMC/CoSN Horizon Report: 2017 K–12 Edition is jointly conducted by the New Media Consortium (NMC) and the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) and is made possible by mindSpark Learning. CoSN and mindSpark Learning’s critical participation in the production of this report and their strong support for the NMC Horizon Project is gratefully acknowledged. To learn more about the NMC, visit nmc.org; to learn more about CoSN, visit cosn.org; to learn more about mindSpark Learning, visit mymindsparklearning.org. © 2017, The New Media ConsortiumFuente: [ slideshare vía NMC Cosn]