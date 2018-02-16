INTRODUCTION TO #BST18 Re-Authoring Futures. Program BEYOND STORYTELLING 2018. 18 workshops





At BEYOND STORYTELLING 2018 we want to explore the potential of narrative approaches and working with stories to support organizations, individuals and communities in exploring their futures anew.











Program BEYOND STORYTELLING 2018 The program for BEYOND STORYTELLING 2018 is currently in development. It will feature key notes, 18 workshops, open sessions and a learning journey. We invited contributors from different fields and professions to share and explore how we can work with narratives to re-author futures in organizations and beyond:



Key Notes

Workshops

Learning Journey

Open Sessions

Masterclasses



Key Notes



Inspiring voices will share their visions and ideas in working with stories in organizations and beyond. The keynotes provide inspiration, a shared language and serve as a kickstarter to spark conversation and exploration.







JOE LAMBERT

Chief Listener and Convener

StoryCenter







CHENÉ SWART

Consultant &Trainer

Transformations





SOHAIL INAYATULLAH

Chair Future Studies UNESCO

Metafuture





Workshops In the workshops we explore practical methods and

frameworks to work with narrative approaches in different fields . Experienced practitioners will provide insights into their toolboxes and assignments , providing a rich and deep field of experience for you to dive into:

