#DSM Digital single market. How can europe benefit from blockchain technologies? @EU_Commission #Infographic #Blockchain
#DSM Digital single market. How can europe benefit from blockchain technologies?
Blockchain is the best known distributed ledger technology. A ledger is
a database which keeps a final and definitive record of transactions. Records,
once stored, cannot be tampered without leaving behind a clear track. Blockchain
enables a ledger to be held in a network across a series of nodes, which avoids one
centralised location and the need for intermediaries’ services. This is particularly
helpful for providing trust, traceability and security in systems that exchange
data or assets. There is a lot of potential for blockchain to be used in many different
areas such as financial services, supply chains or healthcare.
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare, vía observatorio blockchain]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario