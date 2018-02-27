"Developing Computational Thinking in Compulsory Education. Implications for policy and practice" @EU_Commission ‏@EU_ScienceHub















Foreword Developing Computational Thinking in Compulsory Education – Implications for policy and practice In the past decade, Computational Thinking (CT) and related concepts (e.g. coding, programing, algorithmic thinking) have received increasing attention in the educational field. This has given rise to a large amount of academic and grey literature, and also numerous public and private implementation initiatives. Despite this widespread interest, successful CT integration in compulsory education still faces unresolved issues and challenges. This report provides a comprehensive overview of CT skills for schoolchildren, encompassing recent research findings and initiatives at grassroots and policy levels. It also offers a better understanding of the core concepts and attributes of CT and its potential for compulsory education. The study adopts a mostly qualitative approach that comprises extensive desk research, a survey of Ministries of Education and semi-structured interviews, which provide insights from experts, practitioners and policy makers. The report discusses the most significant CT developments for compulsory education in Europe and provides a comprehensive synthesis of evidence, including implications for policy and practice.









Fuente: [ slideshare vía JRC, Comisión Europea ] JRC research on Learning and Skills for the Digital Era started in 2005. The aim was to provide evidence-based policy support to the European Commission on harnessing the potential of digital technologies to encourage innovation in education and training practices; improve access to lifelong learning; and impart the new (digital) skills and competences needed for employment, personal development and social inclusion. More than 20 major studies have been undertaken on these issues resulting in more than 100 different publications. Recent work on capacity building for the digital transformation of education and learning, and for the changing requirements for skills and competences has focussed on the development of digital competence frameworks for citizens (DigComp), educators (DigCompEdu), educational organisations (DigCompOrg) and consumers (DigCompConsumers). A framework for opening-up Higher Education Institutions (OpenEdu) was also published in 2016, along with a competence framework for entrepreneurship (EntreComp). Some of these frameworks are accompanied by (self-) assessment instruments. Additional research has been undertaken on Learning Analytics, MOOCs (MOOCKnowledge, MOOCs4inclusion) and policies for the integration and innovative use of digital technologies in education (DigEduPol). This report on Computational Thinking (CT) aims to provide a comprehensive overview and analysis of recent research findings and grassroots and policy initiatives for developing CT as a competence for the 21st century among schoolchildren, and also to highlight the implications for policy and practice. More information on all our studies can be found on the JRC Science hub: https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/research-topic/learning-and-skills. Yves Punie Project Leader DG JRC Unit Human Capital and Employment European Commission (leer más...) Fuente: [ slideshare vía JRC, Comisión Europea ]

Hoy traemos a este espacio el informe de 2016 de la Comisión Europea titulado :"Developing Computational Thinking in Compulsory Education.Implications for policy and practice"Authors: Stefania Bocconi, Augusto Chioccariello,Giuliana Dettori, Anusca Ferrari, Katja EngelhardtEditors: Panagiotis Kampylis, Yves Punie2016"