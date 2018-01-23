martes, 23 de enero de 2018

Vol 13, No 01 (2018) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Table of Contents

Papers

Building Learning System for Content Knowledge and Social Knowledge
S.M.F.D Syed Mustapha
pp. 4-22
Big Data Emerging Technology: Insights into Innovative Environment for Online Learning Resources
Miftachul Huda, Andino Maseleno, Pardimin Atmotiyoso, Maragustam Siregar, Roslee Ahmad, Kamarul Azmi Jasmi, Nasrul Hisyam Nor Muhamad
pp. 23-36
SPOC-based Flipped Classroom of College English: Construction of an Effective Learning Model
Erwen Zhang, Wenming Zhang, Chengxing Jin
pp. 37-45
Learning Analytics Through Serious Games: Data Mining Algorithms for Performance Measurement and Improvement Purposes
Abdelali Slimani, Fatiha Elouaai, Lotfi Elaachak, Othman Bakkali Yedri, Mohammed Bouhorma, Mateu Sbert
pp. 46-64
Modelling Online Course Services and Comparison of its Major Providers
Abdullah Alkaff, Mochamad Nur Qomarudin, Sylmina Dalily Alkaff, Yusuf Bilfaqih
pp. 65-81
The Role of Infographics for the Development of Skills for Cognitive Modeling in Education
Ivo Damyanov, Nikolay Tsankov
pp. 82-92
Role and Value of Learning Theories in the Area of Adaptive Educational Hypermedia Systems Incorporating Learning Styles
Xanthippi Tsortanidou, Charalampos Karagiannidis, Adamantios Koumpis
pp. 93-108
Effects of the Gamification Supported Flipped Classroom Model on the Attitudes and Opinions Regarding Game-Coding Education
Hasan Huseyin Özer, Sezer Kanbul, Fezile Ozdamli
pp. 109-123
Designing and Evaluating the Use of Smartphones to Facilitate Online Testing in Second-Language Teacher Education (SLTE): An Auto-Ethnographic Study
Nani Solihati, Herri Mulyono
pp. 124-137
Recent Developments in Game-Based Virtual Reality Educational Laboratories Using the Microsoft Kinect
Mingshao Zhang, Zhou Zhang, Yizhe Chang, El-Sayed Aziz, Sven Esche, Constantin Chassapis
pp. 138-159
Collaborative Learning at Engineering Universities: Benefits and Challenges
Olga V. Sumtsova, Tatiana Yu. Aikina, Liudmila M. Bolsunovskaya, Chris Phillips, Olga M. Zubkova, Peter J. Mitchell
pp. 160-177
Constraint-based Student Modelling in Probability Story Problems with Scaffolding Techniques
Nabila Khodeir, Nayer Wanas, Hanan Elazhary
pp. 178-205
Enhanced Peer Assessment in MOOC Evaluation Through Assignment and Review Analysis
Ramón Alcarria, Borja Bordel, Diego Martín de Andrés, Tomás Robles
pp. 206-219
On China’s English Teaching Reform: From Micro-lesson and MOOCs to Flipped Class
Wenming Zhang, Erwen Zhang
pp. 220-229

Short Papers

The Development of STEM Literacy Using the Learning Process of Scientific Imagineering through AR
Somsak Techakosit, Prachyanun Nilsook
pp. 230-238


