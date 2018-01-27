Educational spaces 21. Open up!. Introduction (I)









The Educational Spaces 21 - Introduction guidebook explains how physical, technological and social spheres are interconnected with themselves and pedagogy. The focus is on several important questions: What should the 21st Centrury learning environment look like?; How we understand learning environments?; What is the purpose of school nowadays?; How to open schools for more innovative approaches and pedagogy? There are ten model schools cases across Europe presented in detail which are existing proof that schools can change and become truly innovative and supportive learning environment for their students.



Fuente: [ slideshare vía Educational spaces 21. Open up!.] Este volumen es la introducción al proyecto.

Hoy traemos a este espacio el primero de los cuatro documentos del proyecto Educational spaces 21. Open up!:a two-year international project “Educational spaces 21. Open up!” focusing on opening educational spaces in three dimensions: physical and architectural, virtual and technological, social and cultural. The project runned by the the Center for Citizenship Education, the THINK! Knowledge Society Foundation, Gesellschaft zur Förderung des Hanseatic Institute for Entrepreneurship and Regional Development an der Universität Rostock e.V., and the Rektorsakademien Utveckling AB, financed by the European Union Funds within the framerork of the ERASMUS + Programme.