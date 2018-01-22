Education for Social Innovation - Orientation @jenergy

Named by Forbes as an ‘Innovative Rising Star’ in 2013, Jennifer Corriero is a social entrepreneur, bringing tremendous insight into understanding, reaching and engaging youth through the power of digital media and online communities. Jennifer is co-founder and Executive Director of TakingITGlobal, a non-profit organization that has thrived for over a decade and has been a recipient of the Tech Museum Awards and recognized as a WorldBlu Democratic Workplace. She has expertise in the area of facilitation, program design, community development, mobile learning and systems change. She has her Masters in Environmental Studies and serves as Adjunct Professor with the Faculty of Health at Yo...