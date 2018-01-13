Democratizing cities. Conference Indy Johar @indy_johar
"Democracy is so much more than the vote. Let's talk about the full stack" @indy_johar #theconf pic.twitter.com/xBMc46e8w1— Hampus Jakobsson (@hajak) August 17, 2016
Perhaps the challenge has never been capitalism or communism but something more fundamental - the very nature of the organisation of society. You could argue we have over the last 200 years been on a systematic transformation of society from being intrinsically driven to extrinsically organised. This was a very structured transformation from the rise of transferrable of property rights, to the facilitation of consumer debt, to the growth of the wage driven economy as opposed to an asset driven — creating the system precariousness to support one could argue the instrumentalisation of citizens by corporate management, essential to unlock our industrial economies and their centralized models of innovation. At the centre of this transformation is the instrumentalisation of being human, and the conversion of being human into a unit of labour and consumption.Democratizing cities by @indy_johar #theconf #sketchnotes - https://t.co/eirjOqHOp4 (watch it!!!!) pic.twitter.com/SNO7V3ISXt— Nina (@nk_berlin) August 18, 2016
Hoy traemos a este espacio este video de la conferencia de Indy Johar - Democratizing cities. Democracia no puede ser ya votar cada 4 años, sino, entre otras cosas, la posibilidad de crear sociedad y construir presente.. collaborative creation ..collaborative economy ...tambien os dejamos algunos s tweets de la conferencia....
'Democratising Cities' via @indy_johar https://t.co/7c6RpebY1k #TheConf pic.twitter.com/n9iVcCOYKn— Impact Hub B'ham (@ImpactHubBrum) August 18, 2016
Systems not objects, movements not master plans, beyond public/private…@indy_johar #theconf pic.twitter.com/oFls6IKZ7m— Aral Balkan (@aral) August 17, 2016
From The Conference August 17, 2016
”Every human is a phenomenally powerfully intelligence machine, yet we all treat them as bad robots who won't get it”
Indy Johar is not only the co-founder of Zero Zero, he’s also an architect. By studying not only houses, but also structures and cities, he’s learned how to see the bigger picture. A picture that reveals how we can view cities as places for collaborative innovation.
How do we make buildings that both look good and do good? By focusing on civic architecture and transforming real estate to real value, we can reinvent and create better cities.
Startups is not always the solution in making social change. @indy_johar #TheConf pic.twitter.com/2jqhM0GPMu— Fredrik Wass (@fredrikwass) August 17, 2016
@indy_johar on how to democratize cities at The Conference. Just wow! #theconf #malmö pic.twitter.com/z4oQ5sPZrj— Peter Lübeck (@PeterLubeck) August 17, 2016
(leer más...)"How do we drive change in a complex world?" Thank you @indy_johar for a great speech👍👍👍👍👍 #theconf pic.twitter.com/HXrF97AkRv— Matter Sweden (@MatterHQ) August 17, 2016
