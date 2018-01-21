Can a robot pass a university entrance exam?, Noriko Arai @TEDx

- ¿Qué medios hay que emplear para ello?.- Enseñar al hombre a aburrirse.

- ¿Cómo se consigue esto?.- Con la noción del deber.

- ¿Qué modelo debe proponerse?- El filólogo, que enseña a trabajar sin descanso.

- ¿Cuál es el hombre perfecto?.- El funcionario del estado.

- ¿Cuál es la filosofía que da la fórmula superior para el funcionario del Estado?- La de Kant: el funcionario como cosa en sí, colocado sobre el funcionario como apariencia"



Fuente: [XXIX. F. Nietzsche. "El crepúsculo de los ídolos". Ediciones del mediodía, 1968. Buenos Aires]









Noriko Arai AI expert Noriko Arai is the program director of an AI challenge, Todai Robot Project, which asks the question: Can AI get into the University of Tokyo? The project aims to visualize both the possibilities and the limitation of current AI by setting a concrete goal: a software system that can pass university entrance exams. In 2015 and 2016, Todai Robot achieved top 20 percent in the exams, and passed more than 70 percent of the universities in Japan. The inventor of Reading Skill Test, in 2017 Arai conducted a large-scale survey on reading skills of high and junior high school students with Japan's Ministry of Education. The results revealed that more than half of junior high school students fail to comprehend sentences sampled from their textbooks. Arai founded the Research Institute of Science for Education to elucidate why so many students fail to read and how she can support them. (leer más...)

Fuente: [tedX] Fuente: [tedX]

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta conferencia de Noriko Arai at TED2017 titulada Can a robot pass a university entrance exam?, que nos presentan así:Meet Todai Robot, an AI project that performed in the top 20 percent of students on the entrance exam for the University of Tokyo -- without actually understanding a thing. While it's not matriculating anytime soon, Todai Robot's success raises alarming questions for the future of human education. How can we help kids excel at the things that humans will always do better than AI?