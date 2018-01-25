jueves, 25 de enero de 2018

Blockchain in research and education - UKSG Webinar - September 2017 @martin_hamilton @jisc

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada Blockchain in research and education - UKSG Webinar - September 2017 de Martin Hamilton  del JISC, y que nos presenta así :
There’s a lot of hype right now about blockchain, the technology that underpins the Bitcoin virtual currency, with speculation that it could transform just about every aspect of our lives. In this talk for UKSG I consider possible blockchain applications in research and education, and do a little myth-busting about when and where it makes sense to use blockchain.

Martin Hamilton

Martin Hamilton
    • LondonUnited Kingdom
  • Futurist
  • Technology / Software / Internet
  • martinh.net
  • Google "martin hamilton jisc" for examples of my work, or check out my website. I'm always keen to talk to people about interesting new projects!
LinkedIn
(leer más...)

 Fuente: [ slideshare]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:42:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google