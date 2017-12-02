Vol 18, No 7 (2017) The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning @AthabascaU

sábado, 2 de diciembre de 2017

The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning

Vol 18, No 7 (2017)

Full Issue

View or download the full issuePDF

Table of Contents

Editorial

Editorial - Volume 18, Issue 7
Rory McGreal
Research Articles

Research Trends in Mobile Learning in Higher Education: A Systematic Review of Articles (2011 – 2015)
Greig Krull, Josep M. Duart
Applying UNESCO Guidelines on Mobile Learning in the South African Context: Creating an Enabling Environment through Policy
Ruth Aluko
A Case Study on Mobile-Blended Collaborative Learning in an English as a Foreign Language (EFL) Context
Hulya Avci, Tufan Adiguzel
The Impact of Whatsapp Use on Success in Education Process
Levent Cetinkaya
Striving Toward Openness: But What Do We Really Mean?
Vivien Rolfe
Faculty Perception of Openness and Attitude to Open Sharing at the Indian National Open University
Santosh Panda, Sujata Santosh
First Year Learning Experiences of University Undergraduates in the Use of Open Educational Resources in Online Learning
Folashade Afolabi
Assessing the Savings from Open Educational Resources on Student Academic Goals
Tarah K. Ikahihifo, Kristian J. Spring, Jane Rosecrans, Josh Watson
Evaluation of the UNED MOOCs Implementation: Demographics, Learners' Opinions and Completion Rates
Inés Gil-Jaurena, Javier Callejo-Gallego, Yolanda Agudo
Designing Authentic Learning Activities to Train Pre-Service Teachers About Teaching Online
Tian Luo, Alexander Murray, Helen Crompton
Does Successful Use of Digital Learning Materials Predict Teachers’ Intention to Use Them Again in the Future?
Karel Kreijns, Marjan Vermeulen, Hans van Buuren, Frederik Van Acker
Professional Online Presence and Learning Networks: Educating for Ethical Use of Social Media
Dianne Forbes
A Grounded Theory of Professional Learning in an Authentic Online Professional Development Program
Hanna Teräs, Ümit Kartoğlu
Explanations and Interactives Improve Subjective Experiences in Online Courseware
Marshall P. Thomas, Selen Türkay, Michael Parker
Pinch Hitter: The Effectiveness of Content Summaries Delivered by a Guest Lecturer in Online Course Videos
Mik Fanguy, Jamie Costley, Matthew Baldwin
Factors Affecting the Participation of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in e-Learning and Their Satisfaction: A Quantitative Study
Emilio Ferreiro Lago, Sara Osuna Acedo
Field Notes

Special Report on the Role of Open Educational Resources in Supporting the Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education Challenges and Opportunities
Rory McGreal
