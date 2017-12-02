Vol 18, No 7 (2017) The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning @AthabascaU
The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning
Formerly named the International Review of Research in Open and Distance Learning.
2016 Impact Factor: 1.734 ©2017 Clarivate Analytics, Journal Citation Reports®
2016 Impact Factor: 1.734 ©2017 Clarivate Analytics, Journal Citation Reports®
Vol 18, No 7 (2017)
Full Issue
|View or download the full issue
Table of Contents
Editorial
Editorial - Volume 18, Issue 7
Rory McGreal
Research Articles
Research Trends in Mobile Learning in Higher Education: A Systematic Review of Articles (2011 – 2015)
Greig Krull, Josep M. Duart
Applying UNESCO Guidelines on Mobile Learning in the South African Context: Creating an Enabling Environment through Policy
Ruth Aluko
A Case Study on Mobile-Blended Collaborative Learning in an English as a Foreign Language (EFL) Context
Hulya Avci, Tufan Adiguzel
Levent Cetinkaya
Vivien Rolfe
Santosh Panda, Sujata Santosh
First Year Learning Experiences of University Undergraduates in the Use of Open Educational Resources in Online Learning
Folashade Afolabi
Tarah K. Ikahihifo, Kristian J. Spring, Jane Rosecrans, Josh Watson
Inés Gil-Jaurena, Javier Callejo-Gallego, Yolanda Agudo
Tian Luo, Alexander Murray, Helen Crompton
Does Successful Use of Digital Learning Materials Predict Teachers’ Intention to Use Them Again in the Future?
Karel Kreijns, Marjan Vermeulen, Hans van Buuren, Frederik Van Acker
Dianne Forbes
Hanna Teräs, Ümit Kartoğlu
Marshall P. Thomas, Selen Türkay, Michael Parker
Pinch Hitter: The Effectiveness of Content Summaries Delivered by a Guest Lecturer in Online Course Videos
Mik Fanguy, Jamie Costley, Matthew Baldwin
Factors Affecting the Participation of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in e-Learning and Their Satisfaction: A Quantitative Study
Emilio Ferreiro Lago, Sara Osuna Acedo
Field Notes
Special Report on the Role of Open Educational Resources in Supporting the Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education Challenges and Opportunities
Rory McGreal
(leer más...) Fuente: [ IRRODL ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario