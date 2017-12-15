MOBILE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY. AJET special Issue VOL 33, NO 6 (2017) @ascilite
AUSTRALASIAN JOURNAL OF EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY is the journal of ASCILITE, the Australasian Society for Computers in Learning in Tertiary Education. It aims to promote research and scholarship on the integration of technology in tertiary education, promote effective practice, and inform policy. Please see About-Focus and Scope for a more detailed description of the scope of the journal.
VOL 33, NO 6 (2017): AJET SPECIAL ISSUE: MOBILE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EDITORIAL
Thomas Cochrane, Helen Farley
Virtualisation devices for student learning: Comparison between desktop-based (Oculus Rift) and mobile-based (Gear VR) virtual reality in medical and health science education
Christian Moro, Zane Štromberga, Allan Stirling
Jana Pejoska-Laajola, Sanna Reponen, Marjo Virnes, Teemu Leinonen
Claudio Aguayo, Thomas Cochrane, Vickel Narayan
From playing to designing: Enhancing educational experiences with location-based mobile learning games
Roger Edmonds, Simon Smith
Thomas Donald Cochrane, Stuart Cook, Stephen Aiello, Duncan Christie, David Sinfield, Marcos Steagall, Claudio Aguayo
James Birt, Emma Moore, Michael Cowling
ISSN: 1449-5554 (leer más...)
Fuente: [AJET ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario