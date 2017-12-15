viernes, 15 de diciembre de 2017

MOBILE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY. AJET special Issue VOL 33, NO 6 (2017) @ascilite


HOy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista AUSTRALASIAN JOURNAL OF EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY  is the journal of ASCILITE, the Australasian Society for Computers in Learning in Tertiary Education. It aims to promote research and scholarship on the integration of technology in tertiary education, promote effective practice, and inform policy. Please see About-Focus and Scope for a more detailed description of the scope of the journal.

VOL 33, NO 6 (2017): AJET SPECIAL ISSUE: MOBILE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EDITORIAL

Special Issue on Mobile AR & VR: Integrating SOTEL in Learning Design
Thomas Cochrane, Helen Farley
Virtualisation devices for student learning: Comparison between desktop-based (Oculus Rift) and mobile-based (Gear VR) virtual reality in medical and health science education
Christian Moro, Zane Štromberga, Allan Stirling
Mobile augmented communication for remote collaboration in a physical work context
Jana Pejoska-Laajola, Sanna Reponen, Marjo Virnes, Teemu Leinonen
Key themes in mobile learning: Prospects for learner-generated learning through AR and VR
Claudio Aguayo, Thomas Cochrane, Vickel Narayan
From playing to designing: Enhancing educational experiences with location-based mobile learning games
Roger Edmonds, Simon Smith
A DBR framework for designing mobile virtual reality learning environments
Thomas Donald Cochrane, Stuart Cook, Stephen Aiello, Duncan Christie, David Sinfield, Marcos Steagall, Claudio Aguayo
Improving paramedic distance education through mobile mixed reality simulation
James Birt, Emma Moore, Michael Cowling
