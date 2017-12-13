Launch European MOOC Consortium. (EMC) @EADTU ‏@OpenupEd @miriadax @FutureLearn @FunMooc @EduopenNetwork #MOOC





During the Online, Open and Flexible Higher Education Conference 2017 in Milton Keynes, the European MOOC Consortium (EMC) was launched. The main aim of the European MOOC Consortium is to ensure a sustainable and efficient development and use of MOOCs. To this end EMC has brought together the major European MOOC platforms, in order to set trends for the future of MOOCs for Europe and creating a coherent European voice on MOOCs. OpenupEd is one of the founding partners of the European MOOC Consortium, next to FutureLearn France Université Numérique Miríada X EduOpen Together they represent most of the MOOC development work in Europe in terms of learners and number of MOOCs, by offering together almost 1000 MOOCs. Together, they represent a large network of 250 higher education institutions (HEIs) and companies working in a variety of European languages, including English, French, Spanish and Italian. A priority action line by EMC was the submission of the European MOOC Consortium statement with regard to the integration of MOOCs in the Bologna Process which can be found here.