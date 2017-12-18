E-learning Trends to watch out for in 2018. Infographic @ZeqrOfficial
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía titulada : "E-learning Trends to watch out for in 2018. Infographic" y que nos presentan así en ZEqr
The learning process doesn’t end once you graduate from college, and the term shouldn’t be mixed with education. Because education yields temporary results, while learning brings permanent improvements. We are capable of absorbing knowledge throughout our whole life and it is never too late to learn new things if you are determined and motivated.
“If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. If you are determined to learn, no one can stop you.” ― Zig Ziglar
The problem about learning in this day and age is that things change extremely fast and world knowledge keeps growing exponentially. Something that we learned as little as five years ago may have changed drastically in the meantime and our knowledge and skills can easily become outdated and irrelevant.
So, how can we overcome this problem? With constant learning. Just like working out regularly helps our bodies be in a good shape, constant learning helps our minds stay healthy and proactive which consequently results in a constant growth of our learning capacities.
Luckily for everyone, the concept of e-learning has been developing and improving over the past two decades. Today, there is a plethora e-learning platforms available online, making constant learning absolutely possible for anyone, anywhere and at any time.
If we had to make a list of the benefits that e-learning brought about, then it would look something like this:
You can learn from anywhere, anytime and start over when you want.
You can choose what to learn and learn what you love.
E-learning is more affordable.
E-learning is personalized, innovative and interactive approach of gaining knowledge.
As we’re now nearing the end of year 2017, we think it’s the right time to look at the status of the e-learning industry and see what we can expect from to see in 2018.
This infographic from Zeqr reveals some interesting stats about the current statistics, e-learning trends, most popular e-learning platforms and much more.
If you would like to share it on your social media or website, feel free to use the links provided below!(leer más...)
Fuente: [ ZEQR]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario