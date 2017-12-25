DIGITAL LEARNING REALITIES Research 2017, Infographic @foxway & @LT18uk
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía de Fosway Group in asociation with Learning Technologies titulada "DIGITAL LEARNING REALITIES Research 2017" y que nos presentan así:
Now in its second year, the Digital Learning Realities research is brought to you by Fosway Group and Learning Technologies – and its supporting community – The Learning and Skills Group. The goal is to provide the definitive research on the digital learning market in Europe. This year, we gathered data from Europe’s largest cross section of digital learning customers and suppliers to create a much needed independent barometer of the digital learning market. Over 1100 L&D professionals took part in the 2017 research, providing some fascinating insights and results which you can read in the report below.(leer más...)
Fuente: [ Fosway Group]
