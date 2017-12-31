Blockchain in Learning & Career Development: The Case of the Open Source University. Hristian Daskalov. @H_Daskalov
Blockchain in Learning & Career Development: The Case of the Open Source University from Hristian Daskalov
Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare titulada "Blockchain in Learning & Career Development: The Case of the Open Source University" de que nos presentan así: A presentation on the application of the blockchain for the purposes of transforming Academia in line with Industry 4.0.
Technology / Software / Internet
daskalov.info
Author of the book “Stakeholder Management in Higher Education, Research & Innovation”. Currently an expert on stakeholder management at the Brain Workshop Institute with vast public policy background, including as a consultant to the Ministry of Economy on the National Research & Innovation Smart Specialization Strategy. Leading the Open Source University project – a tech startup, intended to introduce global tuition-free higher education, based on an open source setup. Holds B.A. degrees in Economics & Public Administration, and M.A. degree in EU Project Management from the New Bulgarian University. Currently a PhD Student at the Technical University - Sofia.
Fuente: [Slideshare ]
