Blockchain en Educación: introducción y crítica al estado de la cuestión. Antonio Ramón Bartolomé Pina & others @arbartolome @carlesbellver @lindacq @jordi_a @centuji @_edutec_
Blockchain en Educación: introducción y crítica al estado de la cuestión. from eraser Juan José Calderón
Como continuación a nuestro posteito del miércoles, 4 de octubre de 2017 Seminari: #Blockchain en educació? Per a què? Carles Bellver Torlá @carlesbellver @centuji .. hoy traemos un artículo recién aparecido en Edutec-e. Revista Electrónica de Tecnología Educativa , en su número de Noviembre ... titulado ... "Blockchain en Educación: introducción y crítica al estado de la cuestión de losa amigaos ... Antonio Ramón Bartolomé Pina, Carles Bellver Torlà, Linda Castañeda Quintero, Jordi Adell Segura ... que nos presentan así en su introducción
RESUMEN: La tecnología de las cadenas de bloques (blockchain) abandonan el terreno de la moneda digital para invadir otros campos. También en Educación, aunque muy tímidamente, aparecen aplicaciones todavía con un carácter piloto. Pero las expectativas que están levantando llevan a plantearse qué es esa tecnología, para qué se usa, cómo podría aprovecharse en Educación y que oportunidades y qué amenazas puede suponer. El análisis del estado de la cuestión aprovecha para proporcionar numerosas referencias y enlaces que deben llevar a conocer y reflexionar sobre esta nueva tecnología.
PALABRAS CLAVE: Cadenas de bloque, Contratos inteligentes, aprendizaje adaptativo, Curriculum, certificación, acreditación.
ABSTRACT: The Blockchain is spreading its influence beyond the field of digital currency to other areas. Also in education, although shyly, appear some applications of it, even if the majority of them have a pilot character. Nevertheless, those piloting and -some big - expectations around them, are raising the lead to some questions regarding what exactly is that technology, what is it used for, how would this be used in education as well as, what opportunities, challenges and risks, represents. This state of art attempts to provide references and links that help to know better and reflect about this new technology, as well as to contribute starting the indispensable debate about how education would implement this, and in what terms. KEYWORDS: Blockchains, Smart contracts, Adaptive learning, Curriculum, Certification. (leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía edutec-e]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario