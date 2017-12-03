Blended Beyond Borders: A scan of blended learning obstacles and opportunities in Brazil, Malaysia and South Africa. @WISE_tweets By @juliaffreeland @kbushko
Blended Beyond Borders: A scan of blended learning obstacles and opportunities in Brazil, Malaysia and South Africa
Online and blended learning programs represent one of the most profound opportunities to shift industrial-era instructional models to student-centered approaches. Our latest research analyzes whether and how a sample of brick-and-mortar schools in Brazil, Malaysia, and South Africa uses online learning to deliver content in new, more flexible ways. We distributed an online survey to educators and leaders in each country. The report shares and analyzes survey data, along with 30 case studies of blended-learning school models. A few common themes emerged. First, the field needs to clearly distinguish when technology is used for instructional —rather than merely administrative— purposes. Second, innovations in online and blended learning tend to grow differently according to circumstances, depending on the success metrics to which they are held. Third, infrastructure and human capital pose some of the greatest challenges to implementing technology in general, and blended learning in particular.
|Download the Full Report in English
|Download the executive summary in English
This report has been reviewed by
- Lisa Duty, CEO and Principal Consultant, Innovation Partners America
- Allison Powell, Senior Learning Strategist, Bloomboard
Research Organization
Fuente: [ slideshare vía christensen]
