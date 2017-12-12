Innovative educators know that technology is the key to empowering digital learners. These tips and tricks help them do so effectively. What’s your take? Which of these ideas have you tried? Anything new that you’ll consider introducing to your classroom?

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía titulada "12 Strategies to Manage the Modern Classroom Infographic" de Tech&Learningy que nos presentan así:Time off-task. Distractions. These are problems educators new to using technology might face in their classrooms. But used correctly, technology can easily move from a weapon of mass distraction, to a tool of engagement.Experienced and talented #NYCSchoolsTech teachers shared their tried and true strategies and the software selections that work in their classrooms. I categorized them and wrote them up into a list. Innovative educator Eileen Lennon took that list and turned it into this infographic Lisa Nielsen writes for and speaks to audiences across the globe about learning innovatively and is frequently covered by local and national media for her views on “Passion (not data) Driven Learning,” "Thinking Outside the Ban" to harness the power of technology for learning, and using the power of social media to provide a voice to educators and students. Ms. Nielsen has worked for more than a decade in various capacities to support learning in real and innovative ways that will prepare students for success. In addition to her award-winning blog, The Innovative Educator , Ms. Nielsen’s writing is featured in places such as Huffington Post The Unplugged Mom , and is the author the book Teaching Generation Text Fuente: [ Tech & Learning]