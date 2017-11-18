







Hoy traemos a este espacio una entrevista hecha a un robot .. now a citizen of Saudi Arabia ... !!! que se nos ha hecho viral. que nos presentan así en youtube:





Sophia was made by Hanson Robotics, based in Hong Kong. It is currently a demonstration product doing a tour of the world's media. Business Insider caught up with it at Web Summit, the gigantic tech conference in Lisbon. We asked it a few unplanned questions and got a variety of answers, ranging in quality from impressive to nonsensical. Sophia delivered its side of the interview while making a series of faces, some eerily appropriate, some grotesquely bizarre. Given that Sophia is only a few months old, it's a promising start. It runs on artificially intelligent software that is constantly being trained in the lab, so its conversations will likely get faster, its expressions will have fewer errors, and will answer increasingly complex questions with more accuracy.





Por último os dejamos el enlace al artículo completo de Business Insider

Sophia, an artificially intelligent robot, answered some open-ended questions in an interview with Business Insider.

Some of its answers were pretty good! But many were flawed.

Nonetheless, its responses were flexible enough to indicate that conversational artificial intelligence is well within our grasp.

It also said it no longer wanted to kill all humans.

Clearly, Sophia isn't perfect. And that's before we get to the infamous video in which, prodded by its creator, this artificially intelligent robot which can hold a conversation casually says, " OK, I will destroy humans !" Sophia's lack of sophistication isn't the point. Rather, it's what it can do that is impressive: This animated head and torso can answer your questions and ask them of you, all while delivering human-like facial expressions and verbal intonation that are occasionally somewhat natural. Sophia was made by Hanson Robotics, based in Hong Kong. It is a demonstration product doing a tour of the world's media with the staff of SingularityNET , the open-source platform that powers Sophia's brain. Business Insider caught up with it at Web Summit, the gigantic tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal. We asked it a few unplanned questions and got a variety of answers, ranging in quality from impressive to nonsensical. Sophia delivered its side of the interview while making a series of faces — some eerily appropriate, some grotesquely bizarre. It has a habit of moving its eyebrows and eyelids independently, rather than together, for instance. (..)

Fuente: [ youtube ]