"University students’ self-regulated learning using digital technologies" de Carmen Yot-Domínguez y Carlos Marcelo @carmargar
de Carmen Yot-Domínguez y Carlos Marcelo.
en el International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education. y que hemos extraido del Research Gate
https://doi.org/10.1186/s41239-017-0076-8
© The Author(s) 2017
Received: 30 April 2017
Accepted: 31 October 2017
Published: 17 November 2017
Abstract:
Analysing the process by which students—whether at university or not—manage and facilitate their own learning has been a recurrent educational research problem. Recently, the question arises about how the development of strategies taking place during the aforementioned process could be made easier by using technologies. In an effort to know whether university students really use digital technologies to plan, organize and facilitate their own learning, we have proposed three research questions. Which technologies do university students use to self-regulate their learning? What self-regulated learning strategies do they develop using technologies? What profiles could be identified among students based on their use of self-regulation strategies with technology? To answer these questions, the “Survey of Self-regulated Learning with Technology at the University” was designed. Information from a sample group with 711 students from various universities located in the region of Andalusia (Spain) was collected with this survey. The results indicate that university students, even when they are frequent users of digital technology, they tend not to use these technologies to regulate their own learning process. Of all technologies analysed, Internet information search and instant communication tools are used continually. In turn, the most generalised self-regulation learning strategies are those relative to social support. Nevertheless, students differ from each other regarding their use and frequency. There are groups of students who make use of self-regulation strategies when learning with technologies. In this regard, two distinctive groups of students have been identified, who show differentiated self-regulated levels.
Fuente: [International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education. ]
