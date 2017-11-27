The hidden opportunities of the informal economy. "Las oportunidades escondidas de la economía informal. África. Niti BAhn in @TEDx
Hoy traemos a este espacio a esta reciente charla TEDx titulada " The hidden opportunities of the informal economy"
"Las oportunidades escondidas de la economía informal"
de Niti Bhan que nos presentan así:
Niti Bhan estudia la estrategia de negocios para los mercados informales de África: las pequeñas tiendas y puestos, artesanos especializados y trabajadores que son el motor invisible que mantiene la economía del continente en funcionamiento. Es tentador pensar en estos trabajadores como evasores de impuestos, incluso criminales, pero defiende que este segmento de la economía en auge es legítimo y vale la pena invertir en él. Si lo hacemos, dice, podríamos crear miles de empleos más. "Estas son las semillas fértiles de los negocios y las empresas", dice Bhan. "¿Podemos comenzar reconociendo estas habilidades y ocupaciones?"
Human-centered strategist
nitibhan.com
Through exploratory and human-centered research, Niti Bhan discovers and makes tangible pragmatic opportunities for sustainable and inclusive value creation.
Why you should listen
Niti Bhan is a global nomad whose life mission is to bridge the gap of understanding between cultures, contexts and continents. She brings a multicultural perspective to innovation for the informal economies of the emerging markets of the developing world. She is the founder and principal of Emerging Futures Lab, a multidisciplinary team of human-centered researchers, designers, engineers and economists who collaborate on design and innovation strategies for social impact and sustainable profit in the emerging consumer markets of sub-Saharan Africa.
Growing up as a third culture kid in the ASEAN of the 1970s exposed Bhan to the British and American systems of primary and secondary education whilst her university education in Engineering (Bangalore University), Design (National Institute of Design, India & the Institute of Design, IIT Chicago), and Business (majoring in Strategy at the Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh) gave her the experience of living and working across cultures and continents. Emerging Futures Lab came to life in San Francisco in 2005, operated between Singapore, the Netherlands, and East Africa from 2007 through 2013, and is now an established SME in Finland.
