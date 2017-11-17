The Future of Jobs . Report World Economic Forum. @wef @Davos
Hoy traemos a este espacio el informe The Future of Jobs del
The Fourth Industrial Revolution, which includes developments in previously disjointed fields such as artificial intelligence and machine-learning, robotics, nanotechnology, 3-D printing, and genetics and biotechnology, will cause widespread disruption not only to business models but also to labour markets over the next five years, with enormous change predicted in the skill sets needed to thrive in the new landscape. This is the finding of a new report, The Future of Jobs, published today by the World Economic Forum.
Fuente: [ slideshare vía World Economic Forum. ]
