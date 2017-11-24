Philosophy & Technology: Volume 30, Issue 4, December 2017
Volume 30, Issue 4, December 2017
Infraethics–on the Conditions of Possibility of Morality
De-extinction as Artificial Species Selection
Promoting Biodiversity
The Extinction and De-Extinction of Species
Telepresence and Trust: a Speech-Act Theory of Mediated Communication
Evidence, Explanation and Predictive Data Modelling
From Individual to Group Privacy in Big Data Analytics
Towards a Qualitative Assessment of Energy Practices: Illich and Borgmann on Energy in Society
The Meaning of ‘Other’ in Classifications: Formal Methods Meet Artistic Research
The German Ethics Code for Automated and Connected Driving
